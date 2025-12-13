December 13, 2025

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About this event
Houston, TX 77024, USA
Includes 6 premier tables of eight; Inclusion in all promotional materials; Acknowledgement on Mikey's Place website and social media; recognition in email communications to over 1,000 recipients; corporate sponsor banner at event entrance; pre-event promotional recognition
6 premier tables of eight; inclusion in all promotional materials,; acknowledgement on Mikey's Place website and social media, recognition in email communications to over 1,000 recipients; signage displayed at event
4 premier tables of eight; inclusion in all promotional materials; acknowledgement on Mikey's Place website; recognition in email communications to over 1,000 recipients, signage displayed at event
2 tables of eight guests; inclusion in all promotional materials, acknowledgement on Mikey's Place website; recognition in email communications to over 1,000 recipients; signage displayed at event
1 table of eight guests; inclusion in all promotional materials
1 premium individual seat; inclusion in all promotional materials
1 individual seat
$
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