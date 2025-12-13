Mikeys Place

Hosted by

Mikeys Place

About this event

December 13, 2025

Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church 11612 Memorial Dr

Houston, TX 77024, USA

Sugar Plum Sponsor
$15,000

Includes 6 premier tables of eight; Inclusion in all promotional materials; Acknowledgement on Mikey's Place website and social media; recognition in email communications to over 1,000 recipients; corporate sponsor banner at event entrance; pre-event promotional recognition

Candy Cane Sponsor
$10,000

6 premier tables of eight; inclusion in all promotional materials,; acknowledgement on Mikey's Place website and social media, recognition in email communications to over 1,000 recipients; signage displayed at event

Crispy Kringle Sponsor
$5,000

4 premier tables of eight; inclusion in all promotional materials; acknowledgement on Mikey's Place website; recognition in email communications to over 1,000 recipients, signage displayed at event

Gum Drop Sponsor
$2,500

2 tables of eight guests; inclusion in all promotional materials, acknowledgement on Mikey's Place website; recognition in email communications to over 1,000 recipients; signage displayed at event

Chocolate Santa Sponsor
$1,000

1 table of eight guests; inclusion in all promotional materials

Peppermint Candy Sponsor
$175

1 premium individual seat; inclusion in all promotional materials

Red Hot Candy Sponsor
$100

1 individual seat

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