Northeast Michigan Family Resource Center Inc

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Northeast Michigan Family Resource Center Inc

About this event

Gingerbread Showdown Registration

Family Registration
$20

Pick up your Gingerbread Kit from the Family Resource Center (1044 US-23 N, Alpena MI) between 9 - 3pm November 3rd - December 3rd. Drop off your finished masterpiece at the Alpena Public Library December 5th from 2 - 6pm.


Let the showdown BEGIN!

Business Registration
$100

FRC Staff will drop your gingerbread kit to you. Be sure to have your masterpiece completed and in your store by December 5th.


Let the showdown BEGIN!

Sponsor a family admission!
$20

Sponsor a family to join the fun in the family competition!

Add a donation for Northeast Michigan Family Resource Center Inc

$

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