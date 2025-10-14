Gingerbread Showdown Registration

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About this event
Pick up your Gingerbread Kit from the Family Resource Center (1044 US-23 N, Alpena MI) between 9 - 3pm November 3rd - December 3rd. Drop off your finished masterpiece at the Alpena Public Library December 5th from 2 - 6pm.
Let the showdown BEGIN!
FRC Staff will drop your gingerbread kit to you. Be sure to have your masterpiece completed and in your store by December 5th.
Let the showdown BEGIN!
Sponsor a family to join the fun in the family competition!
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