GIO Foundation 2026 Charity Golf Outing — Sponsorship

Own a signature moment of the weekend. Includes: 1 Foursome (4 players), 8 Welcome Party invitations, 8 Afterparty invitations, 4 Gift Packages, naming rights to an "Event Within an Event" (e.g., Non-Golfer Hospitality Lounge), Step & Repeat presence, recognition in event communications, pre-event marketing on Foundation social + website, 1 Retractable Banner, 2 Feather Flags, 2 sets Tee Cubes, and co-branded gifts, prizes, and product display.