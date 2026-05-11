GIO Foundation 2026 Charity Golf Outing — Sponsorship

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About this event
Top-of-deck presence. Your name on the event. Includes: 2 Foursomes (8 players), 16 Welcome Party invitations, 16 Afterparty invitations, 8 Premium Gift Packages, Golf Cart Scoring System branding, Step & Repeat presence, Category Exclusivity, recognition in all event communications, pre-event marketing on Foundation social + website, 1 Retractable Banner, 2 Feather Flags, 2 sets Tee Cubes, and co-branded gifts, prizes, and product display.
Own a signature moment of the weekend. Includes: 1 Foursome (4 players), 8 Welcome Party invitations, 8 Afterparty invitations, 4 Gift Packages, naming rights to an "Event Within an Event" (e.g., Non-Golfer Hospitality Lounge), Step & Repeat presence, recognition in event communications, pre-event marketing on Foundation social + website, 1 Retractable Banner, 2 Feather Flags, 2 sets Tee Cubes, and co-branded gifts, prizes, and product display.
Substantial impact, signature presence. Join the circle. Includes: 1 Foursome (4 players), 8 Welcome Party invitations, 8 Afterparty invitations, 4 Gift Packages, recognition in event communications, pre-event marketing recognition, 1 Retractable Banner, 1 Feather Flag, 1 set Tee Cubes, and co-branded gifts, prizes, and product display.
Bring your team. Play the course. Support the mission. Includes: 1 Foursome (4 players), 8 Welcome Party invitations, 8 Afterparty invitations, 4 Gift Packages, 1 Retractable Banner listing you as a Foursome Sponsor, recognition in on-site event materials, and access to all player amenities and hospitality.
Own a hole. Activate your brand. Meet every foursome. Includes: On-course activation slot at your assigned hole, 2 Welcome Party invitations, 2 Afterparty invitations, 1 Retractable Banner, 1 set Tee Cubes, 1 Pin Flag at your hole, and co-branded gifts, prizes, and product display.
Host your team at Sunday's Welcome Party. Includes: 8 Welcome Party invitations, 8 Gift Packages, 1 Retractable Banner, and recognition on evening signage.
Great for individual supporters. Includes: 1 On-Course Lounge ticket, 1 Afterparty ticket, and 1 Gift Package.
A great gateway to the Foundation. Includes: Afterparty access, meet the players and partners, and live entertainment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!