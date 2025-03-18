Gio's Purpose Foundation Scholarship Inaugural Gala

Includes food, drink, and dessert. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Includes food, drink, and dessert. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
G Gold
$45
Includes food, drink, dessert and 1 drink (beer, wine, or Margaritta). Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Includes food, drink, dessert and 1 drink (beer, wine, or Margaritta). Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
G Platinum
$50
Includes food, drink, dessert and 2 drink (beer, wine, or Margaritta). Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Includes food, drink, dessert and 2 drink (beer, wine, or Margaritta). Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
G Silver Sponsorship
$250
Benefits: Logo on event materials, website and social media, 1 G Gold Tickets, honorable mention during event & award ceremony.
Benefits: Logo on event materials, website and social media, 1 G Gold Tickets, honorable mention during event & award ceremony.
G Gold Sponsorship
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Benefits: Logo on event materials, website and social media, 2 G Gold Tickets, certificate of appreciation provided during award ceremony.
Benefits: Logo on event materials, website and social media, 2 G Gold Tickets, certificate of appreciation provided during award ceremony.
G Platinum Sponsorship
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Benefits: Logo on event materials, website and social media, 3 G Gold Tickets, certificate of appreciation provided during award ceremony, opportunity to add small branded items, like business cards, pamphlets or keychains to the exclusive gift bags provided to all gala attendees. (120)
Benefits: Logo on event materials, website and social media, 3 G Gold Tickets, certificate of appreciation provided during award ceremony, opportunity to add small branded items, like business cards, pamphlets or keychains to the exclusive gift bags provided to all gala attendees. (120)
Volunteer Registration
Free
Add a donation for Gios Purpose Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!