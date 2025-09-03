Giraffe Me Another Glass Silent Auction

Hosted by
Dobby the Reticulated Giraffe galore! Check out this framed copy of his very first painting, plus an original framed footprint!
Check out these framed, original footprints from Dobby the Reticulated Giraffe from when he was just a baby!!
Beautiful painting by California Sea Lions Ady, Luci, Gunnison AND Maverick, all framed in a custom, handmade wooden frame.
Original footprint from Amur Tiger, Yuri. Footprint is stamped in orange and black paint onto a hard wooden board.
Amazing bundle of all things lion. TWO framed original African lion footprints, one from female Kamara (7"x10") and one from male Usiku (8"x10") Plus a beautiful, framed lion picture (8"x10") by wildlife artist Kate Fitzpatrick.
Vibrant painting by Cheetah, framed in a custom, handmade wooden frame.
Tiny but mighty footprint from Spotted Hyena, Tavi. Footprint framed in a 4"x4" frame.
Original framed footprint (8 X 10") AND an original nose print by Grizzly Bear, Tundra.
Adorable framed, original nose print from Harbor Seal, Kim.
Original painting by Gorillas, Kal and Gunther.
Don't miss this adorable penguin artwork, PLUS a painting done BY African penguin, Lucy! Check out those little footprints!
Don't miss this gift card bundle of four $25 gift cards to local Littleton businesses. iN-Tea, JuniperSeed Mercantile, Bridget's Botanicals and Silver Stem.
Two gift certificates. Two hour walking showcase of the best street art in Denver. Tours run on Saturdays and Sundays and cover about 2 miles in Rino.
$60 value
Exclusive behind-the-scenes tour at Denver Zoo with the animal area of your choosing. Includes zoo admission for up to 6 people.
Animal area and date are subject to availability and time of year. Good for one year following this event.
Beautifully cross-stitched ocean-themed wind sock, plus two gorgeous glass fish.
Beautifully hand painted candle lamp, a giraffe picture painted on elephant dung paper, African lion sculpture and a giraffe wallet.
$50 Gift Card to Black + Haus Tavern
Enjoy this beautiful Safari jewelry set!
