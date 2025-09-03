Rocky Mountain American Association of Zookeepers

Rocky Mountain American Association of Zookeepers

Giraffe Me Another Glass Silent Auction

Giraffe Bundle
$45

Starting bid

Dobby the Reticulated Giraffe galore! Check out this framed copy of his very first painting, plus an original framed footprint!

Baby Giraffe Footprints
$30

Starting bid

Check out these framed, original footprints from Dobby the Reticulated Giraffe from when he was just a baby!!

Framed Sea Lion Painting
$40

Starting bid

Beautiful painting by California Sea Lions Ady, Luci, Gunnison AND Maverick, all framed in a custom, handmade wooden frame.

Tiger Footprint
$20

Starting bid

Original footprint from Amur Tiger, Yuri. Footprint is stamped in orange and black paint onto a hard wooden board.

Lion Bundle
$45

Starting bid

Amazing bundle of all things lion. TWO framed original African lion footprints, one from female Kamara (7"x10") and one from male Usiku (8"x10") Plus a beautiful, framed lion picture (8"x10") by wildlife artist Kate Fitzpatrick.

Framed Cheetah Painting
$40

Starting bid

Vibrant painting by Cheetah, framed in a custom, handmade wooden frame.

Hyena Footprint
$20

Starting bid

Tiny but mighty footprint from Spotted Hyena, Tavi. Footprint framed in a 4"x4" frame.

Grizzly Bear Footprint & Nose Print
$25

Starting bid

Original framed ​footprint (8 X 10") ​AND an original nose print ​by Grizzly Bear, Tundra​.

Harbor Seal Nose Print
$20

Starting bid

Adorable framed, original nose print from Harbor Seal, Kim.

Gorilla Painting
$35

Starting bid

Original painting by Gorillas, Kal and Gunther.

Penguin Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Don't miss this adorable penguin artwork, PLUS a painting done BY African penguin, Lucy! Check out those little footprints!

Treat Yourself Gift Card Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Don't miss this gift card bundle of four $25 gift cards to local Littleton businesses. iN-Tea, JuniperSeed Mercantile, Bridget's Botanicals and Silver Stem.

Denver Graffiti Tour Gift Certificates (2)
$20

Starting bid

Two gift certificates. Two hour walking showcase of the best street art in Denver. Tours run on Saturdays and Sundays and cover about 2 miles in Rino.


$60 value

Behind the Scenes Animal Tour at Denver Zoo
$250

Starting bid

Exclusive behind-the-scenes tour at Denver Zoo with the animal area of your choosing. Includes zoo admission for up to 6 people.


Animal area and date are subject to availability and time of year. Good for one year following this event.

Under the Sea Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Beautifully cross-stitched ocean-themed wind sock, plus two gorgeous glass fish.

Out of Africa Basket
$15

Starting bid

Beautifully hand painted​ candle lamp, a ​giraffe picture painted on elephant dung paper, African lion sculpture and a giraffe wallet.

Black + Haus Tavern Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Black + Haus Tavern

Safari Jewelry Necklace and Earring set
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy this beautiful Safari jewelry set!

