Girl Boxing Club Inc

Offered by

Girl Boxing Club Inc

About this shop

PRE ORDER: I am GIRL Gear- Hoodies and Long Sleeve Ts

I am GIRL Large Logo Hoodie item
I am GIRL Large Logo Hoodie
$40

Large GIRL logo on the front and mission statement on the back. Black and grey options, youth and adult sizes!

I am GIRL Large Logo Long Sleeve T item
I am GIRL Large Logo Long Sleeve T
$25

Large GIRL logo on the front and mission statement on the back. Black and grey options, youth and adult sizes!

I am GIRL Small Logo Hoodie item
I am GIRL Small Logo Hoodie
$40

Small GIRL logo on the front chest and mission statement on the back. Black and grey options, youth and adult sizes!

I am GIRL Small Logo Long Sleeve T item
I am GIRL Small Logo Long Sleeve T
$25

Small GIRL logo on the front chest and mission statement on the back. Black and grey options, youth and adult sizes!

Shipping item
Shipping
$10

If you need your GIRL gear shipped, please add this item to your cart to cover the cost. Thank you!

Gear Pick Up at Wolcott GIRL Location item
Gear Pick Up at Wolcott GIRL Location
Free

No need for shipping, pick up available at In Your Corner Boxing Wolcott CT.

Add a donation for Girl Boxing Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!