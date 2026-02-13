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Main Street Pulaski

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Girl Power Hour

Trisha Yearwood & Friends at The Opry item
Trisha Yearwood & Friends at The Opry
$100

Starting bid

Two tickets to the Band as One Nashville with Trisha Yearwood & Friends - Valued over $500


Concert For the Cure Benefiting Susan G. Komen / with The War And Treaty, Hailey Whitters, Ashley McBryde, Charles Kelley, and more!


March 22, 2026 at The Opry


Donated by Farm Bureau

The First Lady of Country Music – Tammy Wynette Tribute item
The First Lady of Country Music – Tammy Wynette Tribute
$150

Starting bid

Two tickets plus the Ford Lounge VIP upgrade to The First Lady of Country Music – Tammy Wynette Tribute Concert with Wynonna, Randy Houser, Ann Wilson, etc. Valued over $600


The Ford Lounge features free drinks, food, private restrooms, and a Show Hatch Print.


March 30, 2026 at The Ryman

Luke Bryan Signed Hat
$50

Starting bid

Luke Bryan autographed hat, a must-have collectible for any country music fan, personally signed by Luke Bryan himself!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!