Girl Power Hour

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Starting bid
Two tickets to the Band as One Nashville with Trisha Yearwood & Friends - Valued over $500
Concert For the Cure Benefiting Susan G. Komen / with The War And Treaty, Hailey Whitters, Ashley McBryde, Charles Kelley, and more!
March 22, 2026 at The Opry
Donated by Farm Bureau
Starting bid
Two tickets plus the Ford Lounge VIP upgrade to The First Lady of Country Music – Tammy Wynette Tribute Concert with Wynonna, Randy Houser, Ann Wilson, etc. Valued over $600
The Ford Lounge features free drinks, food, private restrooms, and a Show Hatch Print.
March 30, 2026 at The Ryman
Starting bid
Luke Bryan autographed hat, a must-have collectible for any country music fan, personally signed by Luke Bryan himself!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!