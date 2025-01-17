Girl Scout Gold Award Switzer Park ADA Accessible Playground Project
Platinum Sponsor [1]: Pour and Place Rubber Surfacing
$55,000
Pour-in-place (PIP) rubber surfacing is a type of safety flooring commonly used in playgrounds, parks, and other recreational areas. It is designed to provide a durable, impact-absorbing surface that minimizes injuries from falls while being accessible for individuals with mobility challenges.
Gold Sponsor [1]: Accessible Whirl
$20,000
Also known as an inclusive spinner or wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, is a playground apparatus designed to provide a fun and engaging spinning activity for all children, including those with mobility challenges or who use wheelchairs.
Gold Sponsor [1]: 30 x 30 Shade Cover
$15,000
A playground shade cover provides several essential benefits that enhance the safety, comfort, and longevity of playground equipment and its users.
Silver Sponsor [1]: Chimes
$7,500
These large diameter tubes produce a deep, powerful, and resonant tone you can hear and feel. The harder you strike with the attached rubber mallets, the louder and longer the Chimes will sound. A concave frame invites musicians of all abilities to play along.
Silver Sponsor [1]: Vibes
$7,500
Fourteen colorful chime bars are tuned on the traditional seven-note scale, creating accurate musical tones and enabling you to perform real songs. When struck with the attached rubber mallets, the Vibes give off a full, sustained note. An angled design allows all children to join in on the music making.
Silver Sponsor [1]: Cozy Cocoon
$5,200
Designed for children who need a cozy space to escape to when overstimulated. The spinning motion and interior tactile experiences assist children in relaxing. The windows on both sides allow for adult supervision, while the child feels enclosed in the space.
Bronze Sponsor [1]: Balance Trax: Dunes
$2,600
The Dunes features an uneven wave-shaped platform that develops kids balance, and sturdy handrails to encourage safe risk taking.
Bronze Sponsor [1]: 2 Congas
$2,600
Just like real congas, the sound will vary depending on where you strike the drum head and have little reverberation. Both are set at an angle that lets people of all abilities keep the beat.
Bronze Sponsor [1]: Large Cabasa
$1,900
A cross between maracas and traditional cabasas, this musical product makes a metallic rattling sound when spun and changes as you move the drum back and forth. It is angled forward to enable people of all abilities to engage in the rhythm.
Bronze Sponsor [1]: Spin Cup
$1,500
Features a deep, contoured seat with a high backrest for added support, allowing users to sit securely while they spin.
Bronze Sponsor [1]: Balance Trax: Ponds
$1,300
The Pond features a small platform to be used as a transition piece in-between other Balance Trax pieces.
Add a donation for Girl Scouts
$
