Girl Scout Troop 12526 Pickleball Tournament

Be crowned Thin Mint Champion at the Fort!
Grab your paddle and rally for the title in this fun, family-friendly pickleball tournament hosted by Troop 12526.
- $100 per team (2 players)
- All skill levels welcome – beginners to pros!
- Double-elimination bracket
- Prizes: Custom Thin Mint medals + bragging rights
- Bonus: Cookie booth on-site – stock up on Thin Mints, Samoas & more!
Perfect family friendly activity – play, snack, and support your local Girl Scouts.
