Girl Scout Troop 12526 Pickleball Tournament

891 SW 34th St

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315, USA

Doubles: $100 per team (2 players)
Be crowned Thin Mint Champion at the Fort!

Grab your paddle and rally for the title in this fun, family-friendly pickleball tournament hosted by Troop 12526.

  • $100 per team (2 players)
  • All skill levels welcome – beginners to pros!
  • Double-elimination bracket
  • Prizes: Custom Thin Mint medals + bragging rights
  • Bonus: Cookie booth on-site – stock up on Thin Mints, Samoas & more!

Perfect family friendly activity – play, snack, and support your local Girl Scouts.

