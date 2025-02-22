Egg Your Yard - Troop 31018 Fundraiser (sales end 4.11.25)
30 - Prefilled Eggs
$30
This selection will be for 30 prefilled eggs. You will be able to choose if you want small toys, candy or combo.
Eggs will be delivered on 4/19. We will reach out in advance to ensure proper timing.
You will have the option to choose leave them in a bucket by the door or spreading them in the front yard.
For the safety of our Girl Scouts please ensure that all pets are secured.
Please remember that we cannot guarantee allergies and you are responsible for the small toys and your children playing with the toys.
This selection will be for 30 prefilled eggs. You will be able to choose if you want small toys, candy or combo.
Eggs will be delivered on 4/19. We will reach out in advance to ensure proper timing.
You will have the option to choose leave them in a bucket by the door or spreading them in the front yard.
For the safety of our Girl Scouts please ensure that all pets are secured.
Please remember that we cannot guarantee allergies and you are responsible for the small toys and your children playing with the toys.
0
50 - Prefilled Eggs
$45
This selection will be for 50 prefilled eggs. You will be able to choose if you want small toys, candy or combo.
Eggs will be delivered on 4/19. We will reach out in advance to ensure proper timing.
You will have the option to choose leave them in a bucket by the door or spreading them in the front yard.
For the safety of our Girl Scouts please ensure that all pets are secured.
Please remember that we cannot guarantee allergies and you are responsible for the small toys and your children playing with the toys.
This selection will be for 50 prefilled eggs. You will be able to choose if you want small toys, candy or combo.
Eggs will be delivered on 4/19. We will reach out in advance to ensure proper timing.
You will have the option to choose leave them in a bucket by the door or spreading them in the front yard.
For the safety of our Girl Scouts please ensure that all pets are secured.
Please remember that we cannot guarantee allergies and you are responsible for the small toys and your children playing with the toys.
0
100 - Prefilled Eggs
$75
This selection will be for 100 prefilled eggs. You will be able to choose if you want small toys, candy or combo.
Eggs will be delivered on 4/19. We will reach out in advance to ensure proper timing.
You will have the option to choose leave them in a bucket by the door or spreading them in the front yard.
For the safety of our Girl Scouts please ensure that all pets are secured.
Please remember that we cannot guarantee allergies and you are responsible for the small toys and your children playing with the toys.
This selection will be for 100 prefilled eggs. You will be able to choose if you want small toys, candy or combo.
Eggs will be delivered on 4/19. We will reach out in advance to ensure proper timing.
You will have the option to choose leave them in a bucket by the door or spreading them in the front yard.
For the safety of our Girl Scouts please ensure that all pets are secured.
Please remember that we cannot guarantee allergies and you are responsible for the small toys and your children playing with the toys.
This selection will be for 30 prefilled eggs. This will go to children currently experiencing foster care. The purchaser will not receive any physical items. The troop will coordinate with a local agency to identify kids in care.
This selection will be for 30 prefilled eggs. This will go to children currently experiencing foster care. The purchaser will not receive any physical items. The troop will coordinate with a local agency to identify kids in care.
0
Add a donation for Girl Scout Troop 31018
$
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