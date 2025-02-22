Egg Your Yard - Troop 31018 Fundraiser (sales end 4.11.25)

This selection will be for 30 prefilled eggs. You will be able to choose if you want small toys, candy or combo. Eggs will be delivered on 4/19. We will reach out in advance to ensure proper timing. You will have the option to choose leave them in a bucket by the door or spreading them in the front yard. For the safety of our Girl Scouts please ensure that all pets are secured. Please remember that we cannot guarantee allergies and you are responsible for the small toys and your children playing with the toys.

This selection will be for 30 prefilled eggs. You will be able to choose if you want small toys, candy or combo. Eggs will be delivered on 4/19. We will reach out in advance to ensure proper timing. You will have the option to choose leave them in a bucket by the door or spreading them in the front yard. For the safety of our Girl Scouts please ensure that all pets are secured. Please remember that we cannot guarantee allergies and you are responsible for the small toys and your children playing with the toys.

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