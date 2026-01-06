Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Troop 5140

Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Troop 5140

Girl Scout Cookies 2026

Exploremores item
Exploremores
$6

Rocky Road Ice Cream flavored

*Contains almond


Thin Mints item
Thin Mints
$6

Thin chocolate mint wafer dipped in chocolate

Caramel DeLites/Samoas item
Caramel DeLites/Samoas
$6

Cookie covered in coconut and drizzled with caramel and chocolate stripes

Peanut Butter Patties/Tag a Longs item
Peanut Butter Patties/Tag a Longs
$6

Chocolate covered cookie with peanut butter inside

Peanut Butter Sandwiches/Do Si Dos item
Peanut Butter Sandwiches/Do Si Dos
$6

Oat sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling

Lemonades item
Lemonades
$6

Lemon cookie with lemon icing on one side

Adventurefuls item
Adventurefuls
$6

Chocolate brownie inspired cookie with caramel creme center drizzled with chocolate

Trefoil/Shortbread item
Trefoil/Shortbread
$6
Caramel Chocolate Chip - Gluten Free item
Caramel Chocolate Chip - Gluten Free
$7
Hometown Heroes item
Hometown Heroes
Pay what you can

Help us donate GS Cookies to the Springfield Police and Fire Departments.

