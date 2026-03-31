Girl Scouts Past, Present, & Future Drag Brunch

Doors open at 10am with the show starting at 10:30am.





Celebrate Girl Scouts of the Past, Present, and Future with an all-ages Drag Brunch! You will be entertained by local Drag Kings and Things that are all former Girl Scouts. Proceeds from the event will help support Girl Scouts Troop 20047 earn funds to visit Paris, France summer of 2028.





Your ticket also includes your choice of biscuits and gravy or pancakes; sausage; and fruit.





Street parking only. Tips encouraged for the performers.