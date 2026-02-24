Girl Scouts Of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana

Offered by

Girl Scouts Of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana

Girl Scouts Troop 55906 Cookie Sale

Thin Mints
$6

Crisp, chocolaty cookies made with natural oil of peppermint. Made with vegan ingredients


All of our cookies have:

NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup

NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)

Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving

RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil

0
Samoas
$6

Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes


All of our cookies have:

NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup

NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)

Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving

RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oi

0
Trefoils
$6

Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout recipe


All of our cookies have:

NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup

NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)

Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving

RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil

0
Do-Si-Dos
$6

Oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling

made with natural flavors


All of our cookies have:

NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup

NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)

Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving

RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil

0
Tagalongs
$6

Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating


All of our cookies have:

NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup

NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)

Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving

RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil

0
Toffee-tastic
$6

GLUTEN_FREE: Rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits


NO artificial flavors

All of our cookies have:

NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup

NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)

Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving

RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil

0
Lemon-Ups
$6

Crispy lemon flavored cookies with inspiring messages to lift your spirits


NATURALLY FLAVORED WITH OTHER NATURAL FLAVORS


All of our cookies have:

NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup

NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)

Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving

RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil

0
Adventurefuls
$6

Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt


All of our cookies have:

NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup

NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)

Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving

RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil

0
Exploremores
$6

Rocky Road ice cream-inspired cookies filled with flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond crème.


All of our cookies have:

NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup

NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)

Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving

RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil

0
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