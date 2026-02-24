Girl Scouts Troop 55906 Cookie Sale

Crisp, chocolaty cookies made with natural oil of peppermint. Made with vegan ingredients
All of our cookies have:
NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup
NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)
Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving
RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil
Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes
All of our cookies have:
NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup
NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)
Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving
RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oi
Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout recipe
All of our cookies have:
NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup
NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)
Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving
RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil
Oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling
made with natural flavors
All of our cookies have:
NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup
NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)
Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving
RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil
Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating
All of our cookies have:
NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup
NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)
Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving
RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil
GLUTEN_FREE: Rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits
NO artificial flavors
All of our cookies have:
NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup
NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)
Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving
RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil
Crispy lemon flavored cookies with inspiring messages to lift your spirits
NATURALLY FLAVORED WITH OTHER NATURAL FLAVORS
All of our cookies have:
NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup
NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)
Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving
RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil
Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt
All of our cookies have:
NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup
NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)
Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving
RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil
Rocky Road ice cream-inspired cookies filled with flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond crème.
All of our cookies have:
NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup
NO Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs)
Zero Grams Trans Fat per Serving
RSPO Certified (Mass Balance) Palm Oil
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