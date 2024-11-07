Girlfriend Culture, a fiscally sponsored project of Instituto Lab
Girlfriend Culture Community
Date Us
$45
Renews monthly
The Date Us tier invites you to start your journey with Girlfriend Culture through curated wellness boxes, guided content including journal prompts, and enriching asynchronous materials. Enjoy full access to our online community, where you can connect with like-minded women, share insights, and foster supportive relationships. This tier is ideal for those seeking a foundational experience of rest, reflection, and community.
Situationship
$99
Renews monthly
With the Situationship tier, you receive everything included in Date Us plus additional opportunities to deepen your connection to the community. Participate in monthly Zoom sessions, designed to support your personal growth and keep you engaged with others on this journey. Additionally, join us for quarterly in-person retreats, where you can immerse yourself in curated experiences crafted to restore, empower, and connect. This tier is for those who want to balance online engagement with meaningful, in-person connections.
The Girlfriend Experience
$150
Renews monthly
For a fully immersive experience, The Girlfriend Experience tier offers you everything in the Situationship plus the added benefit of monthly retreats, giving you regular opportunities to unwind, reenergize, and experience the power of sisterhood in person. You’ll also have access to individual coaching upon request, providing tailored support as you grow and thrive in your journey. This tier is perfect for those who are ready to commit to a transformative experience in a vibrant, supportive community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!