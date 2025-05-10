Girlfriend Culture Smudge Kit – $7

Cleanse. Call in. Come home to yourself. Our Smudge Kit includes a bundle of white sage and a stick of palo santo, curated to support your rituals of release, grounding, and spiritual cleansing. Whether you're preparing your altar, opening sacred space, or simply resetting the energy around you, this kit invites you to clear what no longer serves and call in what nourishes. Each kit is wrapped with love and intention, making it the perfect companion for meditation, journaling, or your daily self-care practice. ✨ Includes 1 white sage bundle + 1 palo santo stick ✨ Ethically sourced and spiritually rooted ✨ Ideal for energy clearing, grounding, and ancestral offerings Use with care and reverence, honoring the sacred traditions these tools come from. All proceeds support Girlfriend Culture’s wellness and rest-based healing spaces for Black women.

