Girlfriends' Gala Auction 2026

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Enjoy your first batch of ice in 10 minutes or less from this fast ice maker that produces 1.6 pounds of ice per hour or up to 38 pounds per day. *38 lb./day 1.6 lb./hr. @70F ambient / 60F Water*32 lb./day 1.33 lb./hr. @90F ambient / 70 F Water per DOE
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With a single press of a button and in less than 90 seconds, this automatic espresso machine dispenses Espresso, Americano, My Brew or Hot Water. My Brew is set to ristretto and can be adjusted to a favorite espresso recipe via the SmartHQ app.
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This innovative indoor electric smoker uses Active Smoke Filtration to turn real-wood smoke into warm air so you can prepare smoked brisket, pork butt, specialty cocktail ingredients and more at any time from the comfort of your kitchen.
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Precisely weigh ingredients right in the mixing bowl or any other container to prepare every recipe with zero doubt.
Starting bid
Among 16-22 cu. ft. refrigerators based on an independent study of property maintenance personnel. Source: The Stevenson Company, 2020—Market research company with over 20 years of experience in the appliance industry
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This beautiful quilt was handmade by Nancy Moore and is 83" x 91".
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