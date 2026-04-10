United Way Of Morgan County

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United Way Of Morgan County

About this event

Girlfriends' Gala Auction 2026

GE Profile™ Opal™ 2.0 Ultra Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank item
GE Profile™ Opal™ 2.0 Ultra Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank
$50

Starting bid

Rapid Ice Production

Enjoy your first batch of ice in 10 minutes or less from this fast ice maker that produces 1.6 pounds of ice per hour or up to 38 pounds per day. *38 lb./day 1.6 lb./hr. @70F ambient / 60F Water*32 lb./day 1.33 lb./hr. @90F ambient / 70 F Water per DOE

GE Profile™ Automatic Espresso Machine + Frother item
GE Profile™ Automatic Espresso Machine + Frother
$50

Starting bid

One Touch Brew

With a single press of a button and in less than 90 seconds, this automatic espresso machine dispenses Espresso, Americano, My Brew or Hot Water. My Brew is set to ristretto and can be adjusted to a favorite espresso recipe via the SmartHQ app.

GE Profile™ Smart Indoor Pellet Smoker item
GE Profile™ Smart Indoor Pellet Smoker
$50

Starting bid

Active Smoke Filtration

This innovative indoor electric smoker uses Active Smoke Filtration to turn real-wood smoke into warm air so you can prepare smoked brisket, pork butt, specialty cocktail ingredients and more at any time from the comfort of your kitchen.

GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense item
GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense
$50

Starting bid

Built-In Smart Scale

Precisely weigh ingredients right in the mixing bowl or any other container to prepare every recipe with zero doubt.

GE® ENERGY STAR® 19.2 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator item
GE® ENERGY STAR® 19.2 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
$50

Starting bid

#1 in Quality and Dependability

Among 16-22 cu. ft. refrigerators based on an independent study of property maintenance personnel. Source: The Stevenson Company, 2020—Market research company with over 20 years of experience in the appliance industry

Dancing Ribbon Quilt item
Dancing Ribbon Quilt
$50

Starting bid

This beautiful quilt was handmade by Nancy Moore and is 83" x 91".

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