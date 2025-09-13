RHHS Girls LAX Clinic

Hosted by
About this event
Select this item if your player will only attend the clinic on 11/15/25. The clinic will be held at RHHS from 9:00-12:00.
Select this item if your player will only attend the clinic on 1/24/26. The clinic will be held at RHHS from 9:00-12:00.
Select this item if your player will attend the clinics on 11/15/25 and 1/24/26 for a discounted rate. The clinics will be held at RHHS from 9:00-12:00.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!