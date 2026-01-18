Girls Event Enchanted Sales

Purchase of one Corsage and one Boutonniere.

Our under-the-sea, themed boutonniere or corsage features a classic white rose dressed up with fun ocean-inspired embellishments that add the right splash of ocean charm to enhance your look and make you feel extra special, while you dance the night away under the sea and a perfect keepsake!





*Made with love, so styles may vary!





Items will be available for pick up in the school lobby 2/19 until 3:45p or after check in at the event.