Girls Event Enchanted Sales

Corsage and Boutonniere
$10

Purchase of one Corsage and one Boutonniere.

Our under-the-sea, themed boutonniere or corsage features a classic white rose dressed up with fun ocean-inspired embellishments that add the right splash of ocean charm to enhance your look and make you feel extra special, while you dance the night away under the sea and a perfect keepsake!


*Made with love, so styles may vary!


Items will be available for pick up in the school lobby 2/19 until 3:45p or after check in at the event.

Single Corsage
$6

Purchase of one corsage.

Double Corsage
$10

Purchase of 2 two corsages.

Single Boutonniere
$6

Purchase of one boutonniere.


Cotton Candy
$2

Make waves for something sweet!


Our Under the Sea celebration just got even more magical with fluffy blue raspberry cotton candy that looks like it was spun from ocean mist and mermaid dreams!


Pre-purchase your treat and you’ll save $1 and guarantee your sugary swirl is waiting for you!



1 Raffle Ticket
$1

Save the hassle at the dance!

Pre-purchase raffle tickets to enter our opportunity drawings for a chance to win some amazing prizes!


Pre-purchased Raffle tickets will be claimed at the raffle basket table on 2/20.


Raffle at 8pm

6 Raffle Tickets
$5

15 Raffle Tickets
$10

50 Raffle Tickets
$20

150 Raffle Tickets
$50

ONLY AVAILABLE ONLINE


Dress
$3

SALE CLOSED



Purchase of a gently used girls dress, donated by Huntington Families

