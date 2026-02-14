Girls Flag Football Experience 2026

Join us for the More To Life Girls Flag Football Experience at Liberty Park in Memphis on April 25, 2026.





This free, high-energy event is open to girls of all skill levels and includes:

• Flag football training and competitive drills

• Leadership panel featuring professional athletes

• Mentorship program enrollment opportunity

• Breakfast and BBQ lunch

• Awards, giveaways, and community connection





Spots are limited. Registration is required to participate.