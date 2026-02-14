The More To Life Foundation

Hosted by

The More To Life Foundation

About this event

Girls Flag Football Experience 2026

995 Early Maxwell Blvd

Memphis, TN 38104, USA

General Admission
Free

Join us for the More To Life Girls Flag Football Experience at Liberty Park in Memphis on April 25, 2026.


This free, high-energy event is open to girls of all skill levels and includes:

• Flag football training and competitive drills
• Leadership panel featuring professional athletes
• Mentorship program enrollment opportunity
• Breakfast and BBQ lunch
• Awards, giveaways, and community connection


Spots are limited. Registration is required to participate.

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