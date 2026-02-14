Girls Flag Football Experience 2026

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About this event
Join us for the More To Life Girls Flag Football Experience at Liberty Park in Memphis on April 25, 2026.
This free, high-energy event is open to girls of all skill levels and includes:
• Flag football training and competitive drills
• Leadership panel featuring professional athletes
• Mentorship program enrollment opportunity
• Breakfast and BBQ lunch
• Awards, giveaways, and community connection
Spots are limited. Registration is required to participate.
$
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