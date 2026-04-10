Native Youth Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Native Youth Foundation Inc

About this event

Girls Flag Football Summer Rez Tour Camp Series

601 Commonwealth Pl

Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA

Camp title sponsor
$5,000

1 left!

  • Camp named NYF camp presented by (sponsor name)
  • Premier logo placement on all materials (flyers, shirts, banners)
  • On site banner/signage at camp
  • Featured in all media coverage for that camp
  • Social media post (pre-, live, post)
  • Opportunity to speak and engage on site
  • Option to include branded giveaways
Pro sponsor
$2,500

1 left!

  • Logo on camp materials
  • On site recognition
  • Three social media post
  • Tagged in content and recaps
  • Opportunity to provide branded items
Starter Sponsor
$1,500

1 left!

Logo on select Digital marketing materials

On-site verbal recognition

Two social media mentions

Inclusion and post event recap content

Opportunity to provide small giveaway


Rookie sponsor
$1,000

1 left!

Name a small logo on digital flyer

One social media post

Recognition in group thank you you post

Helps directly find youth participation

Community Sponsor
$500

1 left!

Name or small logo on digital flyer

Recognition in group thank you post

Helps directly find youth participation

Add a donation for Native Youth Foundation Inc

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