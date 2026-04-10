Girls Flag Football Summer Rez Tour Camp Series

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About this event
1 left!
1 left!
1 left!
Logo on select Digital marketing materials
On-site verbal recognition
Two social media mentions
Inclusion and post event recap content
Opportunity to provide small giveaway
1 left!
Name a small logo on digital flyer
One social media post
Recognition in group thank you you post
Helps directly find youth participation
1 left!
Name or small logo on digital flyer
Recognition in group thank you post
Helps directly find youth participation
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