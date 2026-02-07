Girls Gala 2026

About this event
Dance the night away with our Sylvan Lady(ies) and the (adult) VIP of their choice! Space at Sylvan is limited so we ask only 1 adult per student for this event. For example, If 3 sisters are attending, they may each bring a VIP or choose to share the 1 VIP. Costs are capped at $30 per household.
Dance the night away with our Sylvan Lady(ies) and the (adult) VIP of their choice! Space at Sylvan is limited so we ask only 1 adult per student for this event. For example, If 3 sisters are attending, they may each bring a VIP or choose to share the 1 VIP. Costs are capped at $30 per household.
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