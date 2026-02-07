Sylvan Parent Organization

Hosted by

Sylvan Parent Organization

About this event

Girls Gala 2026

4830 Wickford Dr E

Sylvania, OH 43560, USA

Admission for our Lady Bobcats (the student)
$10

Dance the night away with our Sylvan Lady(ies) and the (adult) VIP of their choice! Space at Sylvan is limited so we ask only 1 adult per student for this event. For example, If 3 sisters are attending, they may each bring a VIP or choose to share the 1 VIP. Costs are capped at $30 per household.

VIP Guest Admission (adult)
$10

Dance the night away with our Sylvan Lady(ies) and the (adult) VIP of their choice! Space at Sylvan is limited so we ask only 1 adult per student for this event. For example, If 3 sisters are attending, they may each bring a VIP or choose to share the 1 VIP. Costs are capped at $30 per household.

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