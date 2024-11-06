Girls Igniting Greater Inner Strength Inc BOARD Memberships DUES 2024-2025

As part of GIGIINC's commitment to ensuring the sustainability and growth of our mission, board member dues play a critical role in supporting the operational and programmatic needs of the organization. These dues help us fulfill our vision of empowering adolescent girls by providing the necessary resources to run our programs, cover administrative costs, and enhance our outreach efforts. Purpose of Board Member Dues: Operational Support: Dues contribute to the day-to-day operations of GIGIINC, including staff salaries, office supplies, and technology tools that enable our programs to run smoothly. Program Funding: Your dues directly support the development and expansion of the programs that provide education, mentorship, and leadership opportunities to the young women we serve. Community Impact: The dues also help fund initiatives that strengthen GIGIINC’s presence in the community and allow us to advocate for the needs of adolescent girls in underserved areas. Amount and Frequency: Board member dues are typically set at [50] per month, with the goal of ensuring that all board members contribute equitably to the ongoing success of the organization. Contributions can be made via credit or debit card on a recurring monthly basis. Your Commitment: By fulfilling your monthly dues, you are not only ensuring the success of our programs but also demonstrating a strong commitment to the mission of GIGIINC. Board members are expected to meet their dues obligations in a timely manner and, in doing so, lead by example for other supporters of the organization. Thank you for your continued support and dedication to empowering adolescent girls. Together, we are making a lasting difference in the lives of young women, providing them with the tools, resources, and opportunities to thrive.

As part of GIGIINC's commitment to ensuring the sustainability and growth of our mission, board member dues play a critical role in supporting the operational and programmatic needs of the organization. These dues help us fulfill our vision of empowering adolescent girls by providing the necessary resources to run our programs, cover administrative costs, and enhance our outreach efforts. Purpose of Board Member Dues: Operational Support: Dues contribute to the day-to-day operations of GIGIINC, including staff salaries, office supplies, and technology tools that enable our programs to run smoothly. Program Funding: Your dues directly support the development and expansion of the programs that provide education, mentorship, and leadership opportunities to the young women we serve. Community Impact: The dues also help fund initiatives that strengthen GIGIINC’s presence in the community and allow us to advocate for the needs of adolescent girls in underserved areas. Amount and Frequency: Board member dues are typically set at [50] per month, with the goal of ensuring that all board members contribute equitably to the ongoing success of the organization. Contributions can be made via credit or debit card on a recurring monthly basis. Your Commitment: By fulfilling your monthly dues, you are not only ensuring the success of our programs but also demonstrating a strong commitment to the mission of GIGIINC. Board members are expected to meet their dues obligations in a timely manner and, in doing so, lead by example for other supporters of the organization. Thank you for your continued support and dedication to empowering adolescent girls. Together, we are making a lasting difference in the lives of young women, providing them with the tools, resources, and opportunities to thrive.

