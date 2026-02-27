Girls In Sports Day

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About this event
Participants will enjoy an exciting lineup of activities designed to inspire and energize:
· Soccer skill challenges
· Speed and agility training
· Yoga for recovery, balance, and relaxation
· A special panel featuring former and current high school and college players and coaches sharing their journeys and insights as women in sports
· A commemorative t-shirt, raffle prizes, and fun giveaways
Participants will enjoy an exciting lineup of activities designed to inspire and energize:
· Soccer skill challenges
· Speed and agility training
· Yoga for recovery, balance, and relaxation
· A special panel featuring former and current high school and college players and coaches sharing their journeys and insights as women in sports
· A commemorative t-shirt, raffle prizes, and fun giveaways
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!