Hosted by

Campton United Soccer Club

About this event

Girls In Sports Day

1000 S Kirk Rd

Geneva, IL 60134, USA

Birth Years 2019 - 2015 Session 1:45pm-3:45pm
$10

Participants will enjoy an exciting lineup of activities designed to inspire and energize:

·         Soccer skill challenges

·         Speed and agility training

·         Yoga for recovery, balance, and relaxation

·         A special panel featuring former and current high school and college players and coaches sharing their journeys and insights as women in sports

·         A commemorative t-shirt, raffle prizes, and fun giveaways

Birth Years 2014 - 2012 Session 2:45pm - 4:45pm
$10

Participants will enjoy an exciting lineup of activities designed to inspire and energize:

·         Soccer skill challenges

·         Speed and agility training

·         Yoga for recovery, balance, and relaxation

·         A special panel featuring former and current high school and college players and coaches sharing their journeys and insights as women in sports

·         A commemorative t-shirt, raffle prizes, and fun giveaways

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