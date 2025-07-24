Zimmerman American Legion Riders

Hosted by

Zimmerman American Legion Riders

About this event

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun - A Designer Purse Bingo Event

26140 136th St NW

Zimmerman, MN 55398, USA

Reserve a Seat
$60

Reserve your space! Includes your entry packet. You will be asked to provide a name for each seat reserved. Thank You! All details will be provided in the email confirmation.

Reserve a Table for 8
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 people, packets for each person, girls just wanna have fun deco's and table sign, plus gifts for your group! You will be asked to provide a name for each seat reserved. Thank You! All details will be provided in the email confirmation.

Add a donation for Zimmerman American Legion Riders

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!