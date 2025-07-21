We kindly ask every guest to share their own name, email, and phone number—so we can send the fun straight to your inbox and keep you in the loop for all the sassy surprises we’ve got planned! Surprises and updates are best served direct.

Groups of 2–32 can sit together! Got a crew coming with you? Rolling in with your besties? Bringing the whole glam squad? Wanna boogie with your buddies?

If you're part of a group and want to sit together, please designate a Table Captain and include their name during registration.

A toast to our fabulous Table Captains who’ve stuck with Girls Just Want to Have Fun for five dazzling years—juggling group reservations like champs and wrangling everyone’s info one guest at a time. This year, we’re giving you a well-earned break! Each guest can now register themselves—just remember to add your Table Captain’s name so your squad stays seated together. Let’s celebrate five years of fun…and finally, a smoother way to party!



