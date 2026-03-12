Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association

Hosted by

Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association

About this event

Girls Night Out 2026

3810 Stringtown Rd

Evansville, IN 47711, USA

Advance Ticket Price
$30

Advance ticket price expires at noon on Wednesday, August 19th.

After 12:00 noon on Wednesday, the tickets will be $35.00 at the door.

The first 100 attendees will receive a Swag Bag

Vendor Table-FOR CONFIRMED VENDORS ONLY
$100

Must confirm table availability at 812-423-5943. Includes 8ft table and 2 tickets ($60.00 value) to the event.

Will also include promotion of business on brochure, TSMSA newsletter and social media.

It's also possible to share a table with another vendor if you choose to.

Delicious Delight-FOOD SPONSOR
$200

Includes two tickets ($60.00 value) for you and a guest

Business name displayed on food tables. Business name on brochure, TSMSA newsletter and social media.

Add a donation for Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association

$

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