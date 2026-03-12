Girls Night Out 2026

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About this event
Advance ticket price expires at noon on Wednesday, August 19th.
After 12:00 noon on Wednesday, the tickets will be $35.00 at the door.
The first 100 attendees will receive a Swag Bag
Must confirm table availability at 812-423-5943. Includes 8ft table and 2 tickets ($60.00 value) to the event.
Will also include promotion of business on brochure, TSMSA newsletter and social media.
It's also possible to share a table with another vendor if you choose to.
Includes two tickets ($60.00 value) for you and a guest
Business name displayed on food tables. Business name on brochure, TSMSA newsletter and social media.
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