About this event
Grab your friends and join us for a fun Girls Night Out on March 10 from 6–8 PM at Dust & Blush in Boyne City! 💕
Hosted by Leadership Charlevoix County Class of 2026, this special evening is a fundraiser supporting the Boyne Valley Community Greenhouse and its mission to provide fresh, healthy food in our community.
Your $55 ticket includes:
✨ Meet & greet with romance author Beth Gelman
📚 A signed copy of her book
🥤 Mocktails and snacks
💗 A cozy, fun night out with friends
Come sip, socialize, and support a great cause — we can’t wait to see you there!
