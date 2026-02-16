Boyne Valley Community Greenhouse

Girls Night Out

116 S Lake St

Boyne City, MI 49712, USA

Grab your friends and join us for a fun Girls Night Out on March 10 from 6–8 PM at Dust & Blush in Boyne City! 💕

Hosted by Leadership Charlevoix County Class of 2026, this special evening is a fundraiser supporting the Boyne Valley Community Greenhouse and its mission to provide fresh, healthy food in our community.

Your $55 ticket includes:
✨ Meet & greet with romance author Beth Gelman
📚 A signed copy of her book
🥤 Mocktails and snacks
💗 A cozy, fun night out with friends

Come sip, socialize, and support a great cause — we can’t wait to see you there!

