Girls On The Go Adventure Camp 2026

❄️☀️ Girls on the Go Adventure Camp! 💖🌊🛶 Hours 9am-3pm. Meeting up in Rancho Bernardo. Ready for round two? Session 2 of our Girls on the Go Adventure Camp takes the excitement to a whole new level! From the breezy coast of Coronado to the chilling thrills of the rink, this week is all about sun, speed, and spirit. 🌊⛸️

☀️ Session 2 Highlights:

Gliding & Gracing! ⛸️ Trade your sandals for skates and hit the ice for a cool afternoon of Ice Skating fun.

Touch the Sky! 🪂 Feel the rush of the ocean breeze as you soar high above the waves while Parasailing .

Coast & Cruise! 🚲 Take in the iconic views as we spend the day Biking Coronado , exploring the island's hidden gems.

Balance & Blue Water! 🏄‍♀️ Test your core and enjoy the calm during a scenic Paddle Boarding session on the bay.

Spirit & Connection! ✨ Wrap up an epic week with a beautiful Shabbaton , filled with inspiration, songs, and sisterhood.

The adventure continues! Whether you're flying high or cycling the coast, Session 2 is where the best summer stories begin. Are you in? 🏝️💖



