Hebrew School & Camp Gan Israel

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Hebrew School & Camp Gan Israel

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Girls On The Go Adventure Camp 2026

Session 1 item
Session 1
$465

💖 Girls on the Go Adventure Camp! 🎀🛼🍣🎨 Hours 9am -3pm. Meeting up in Rancho Bernardo. ✨ Your Epic Week at a Glance:

  • Up, Up, and Away! 🎈 Kick things off with a breathtaking Hot Air Balloon ride for a bird's-eye view of the world.
  • Sea & Savory! 🤿 Grab your fins for Snorkeling, followed by a delicious Sushi making (and eating!) session. 🍣
  • Action & Adventure! 🔫 Gear up for high-energy Gel Blasting—perfect for testing your aim and teamwork!
  • Make a Splash! 🌊 Cool off at The Wave Waterpark for a day of slides, sun, and non-stop fun.
  • Culinary Queens! 👩‍🍳 Channel your inner Master Chef and master the art of the perfect Challah Bake. 🥖


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Session 2 item
Session 2
$465

❄️☀️ Girls on the Go Adventure Camp! 💖🌊🛶 Hours 9am-3pm. Meeting up in Rancho Bernardo. Ready for round two? Session 2 of our Girls on the Go Adventure Camp takes the excitement to a whole new level! From the breezy coast of Coronado to the chilling thrills of the rink, this week is all about sun, speed, and spirit. 🌊⛸️

☀️ Session 2 Highlights:

  • Gliding & Gracing! ⛸️ Trade your sandals for skates and hit the ice for a cool afternoon of Ice Skating fun.
  • Touch the Sky! 🪂 Feel the rush of the ocean breeze as you soar high above the waves while Parasailing.
  • Coast & Cruise! 🚲 Take in the iconic views as we spend the day Biking Coronado, exploring the island's hidden gems.
  • Balance & Blue Water! 🏄‍♀️ Test your core and enjoy the calm during a scenic Paddle Boarding session on the bay.
  • Spirit & Connection! ✨ Wrap up an epic week with a beautiful Shabbaton, filled with inspiration, songs, and sisterhood.

The adventure continues! Whether you're flying high or cycling the coast, Session 2 is where the best summer stories begin. Are you in? 🏝️💖


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Daily Drop In item
Daily Drop In
$100

Can't make the whole session? Feel free to "Drop In" and join in the fun!

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