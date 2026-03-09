Danielle’s NYC Marathon Charity Raffle!

Two ways to help me raise funds.





1) Participate in my charity raffle!





2) Make a direct donation of any amount below!





All proceeds go directly to my charity-Girls on The Run Hudson Valley!





Raffle info:

75 tickets! Three lucky winners. Cash in your pocket. $500.00 Grand Prize, 2nd and 3rd place prizes $125.00

DRAWING IN OCTOBER!





I’m running the NYC Marathon with Girls on the Run, and I’m holding a raffle to help get me to the start line: 75 tickets, $750.00 in cash prizes—that’s it. Fantastic odds, real impact. Grab a ticket for yourself, grab a second for a friend, split it with your coworkers…more tickets mean more fun, better chances, and more girls reached.





Every ticket funds girls finding their stride and confidence through running, and it puts you in the draw. In addition, for every ticket sold I will sponsor Girls from my Girl Scout troop to run in the GOTR 5K in June! Grab yours before they are gone—and let’s see your name on that winner’s slip.





If you wish to not buy a raffle and just support GOTR, there is an option below to add a donation only.





Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨











