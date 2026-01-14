2026 GOTR Sneaker Soirée Sponsorship

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Your sponsorship supports 60 girls to participate in the program!
Benefits Include: Exclusive "Presented by" Branding, 2 tables (16 tickets), Primary logo placement on event signage and materials, Recognition during Event and at the 5k, 10+ branded social media promotions, Logo included on emails and website, Post-event metrics and report.
Your sponsorship supports 45 girls to participate in the program!
Benefits Include: 1 table (8 tickets), Secondary logo placement on event signage and materials, Recognition during event and at the 5k, 5+ branded social media promotions, Logo included on emails and website, Post-event metrics and report.
Your sponsorship supports 30 girls to participate in the program!
Benefits Include: 1 table (8 tickets), Digital recognition during event, 3+ branded social media promotions, Logo included on website.
Benefits: 4 event tickets, Digital recognition during the event, Social media thank you post
Benefits: 2 event tickets, Digital recognition during the event, Social media thank you post
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!