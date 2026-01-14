Girls On The Run Greater Charlotte

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Girls On The Run Greater Charlotte

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2026 GOTR Sneaker Soirée Sponsorship

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Your sponsorship supports 60 girls to participate in the program!

Benefits Include: Exclusive "Presented by" Branding, 2 tables (16 tickets), Primary logo placement on event signage and materials, Recognition during Event and at the 5k, 10+ branded social media promotions, Logo included on emails and website, Post-event metrics and report.

Champion Sponsor item
Champion Sponsor
$7,500

Your sponsorship supports 45 girls to participate in the program!

Benefits Include: 1 table (8 tickets), Secondary logo placement on event signage and materials, Recognition during event and at the 5k, 5+ branded social media promotions, Logo included on emails and website, Post-event metrics and report.

Confidence Sponsor item
Confidence Sponsor
$5,000

Your sponsorship supports 30 girls to participate in the program!

Benefits Include: 1 table (8 tickets), Digital recognition during event, 3+ branded social media promotions, Logo included on website.

Caring Sponsor item
Caring Sponsor
$2,500

Benefits: 4 event tickets, Digital recognition during the event, Social media thank you post

Community Sponsor item
Community Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits: 2 event tickets, Digital recognition during the event, Social media thank you post

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!