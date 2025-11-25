Girls On The Run Inland Empire
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Girls On The Run Inland Empire

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Girls On The Run Inland Empire

About this event

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Girls On The Run Inland Empire's Silent Auction

1. BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament for Two ($4,000 FMV) item
1. BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament for Two ($4,000 FMV) item
1. BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament for Two ($4,000 FMV)
$1,200

Starting bid

One day in Tennis Paradise for Two! Enjoy two courtside seats in Stadium 1 at the 2026 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, known as the fifth major! You select one date with reserved seating for both day and evening sessions, including unlimited access to all other stadiums. Priceless!


Details: 

  • You pick one date between March 4th and 11th (Rounds 1 through 4).
  • You will receive a pair of electronic tickets for each session on the date chosen.
  • Redemption details on certificate.  
2. Hangar 18 Climbing Gym - Passes & Classes ($250 FMV) item
2. Hangar 18 Climbing Gym - Passes & Classes ($250 FMV) item
2. Hangar 18 Climbing Gym - Passes & Classes ($250 FMV)
$75

Starting bid

Reach New Heights at Hangar 18 Climbing Gym in Riverside! Enjoy (2) Monthly Memberships plus (4) Intro Class Passes for Two that give you and a friend the perfect way to dive into indoor rock climbing. It’s a fun and flexible way to build skills, boost fitness, and explore the climbing community. Passes include rental gear.


3. Peltzer Winery Behind The Vines Tour for Two ($230 FMV) item
3. Peltzer Winery Behind The Vines Tour for Two ($230 FMV) item
3. Peltzer Winery Behind The Vines Tour for Two ($230 FMV)
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable 90-minute Behind the Vines Tour for Two at the Peltzer Family Farm & Winery, featuring a premium wine tasting experience! Discover what sets this celebrated Temecula Valley destination apart as you enjoy an insider look at the vineyard and winemaking process.


Details:

  • 90-minute Behind the Vines Tour for Two
  • Six tastings + one additional barrel tasting; individual charcuterie pairing box
  • Peltzer Family Cellars, Temecula, CA 
  • Must be 21 years or older
  • Expires 12/31/2026
  • Redemption instructions on certificate
  • Includes a $25 Visa Rewards Card
4. Cinnamon Sticks Bold Heart Necklace ($195 FMV) item
4. Cinnamon Sticks Bold Heart Necklace ($195 FMV) item
4. Cinnamon Sticks Bold Heart Necklace ($195 FMV)
$60

Starting bid

This handcrafted sterling silver necklace from Cinnamon Sticks Designs features a heart motif paired with a sapphire drop, marrying timeless elegance with artisanal charm. Created by a small Redlands studio that celebrates life’s meaningful moments through jewelry, it’s a piece meant to be treasured as a symbol of love and personal connection.

5. La Jolla Cove - Guided Swim or Snorkel for Two ($180 FMV) item
5. La Jolla Cove - Guided Swim or Snorkel for Two ($180 FMV) item
5. La Jolla Cove - Guided Swim or Snorkel for Two ($180 FMV)
$55

Starting bid

Explore the vibrant underwater world of La Jolla Cove with a guided swim or snorkel tour for two! Hosted by La Jolla Swim & Sport and set within the San Diego–La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve, this experience offers close encounters with local marine life in a stunning coastal setting.


Details:

  • Swim or Snorkel Tour for Two - La Jolla Cove
  • La Jolla Swim & Sport, La Jolla, CA 
  • Tours begin at 7am
  • All gear included, personal guide, & digital photos too
  • Redemption instructions on certificate
6. Classic Club Palm Desert Round of Golf for Two ($480 FMV) item
6. Classic Club Palm Desert Round of Golf for Two ($480 FMV) item
6. Classic Club Palm Desert Round of Golf for Two ($480 FMV)
$145

Starting bid

Take in a round of golf for two at the renowned Classic Club, celebrated for its pristine fairways and welcoming atmosphere. Spend an unforgettable day playing a beautifully crafted desert course in Palm Desert, California. Ideal for both casual and experienced golfers, it’s a perfect way to share a memorable round together!


Details

  • Round of Golf for Two - Classic Club
  • Palm Desert, CA
  • Valid Monday–Thursday, April 14, 2026 to December 31, 2026
  • Tee time reservations booked 10 days in advance
  • Additional paying guests accompanying the party receive a 25% discount off the posted rate
  • Redemption instructions on certificate
7. Empire Strykers Soccer - Four Tickets ($140 FMV) item
7. Empire Strykers Soccer - Four Tickets ($140 FMV)
$40

Starting bid

Catch the thrill of professional indoor soccer at an Empire Strykers home game! As members of the Major Arena Soccer League, the Strykers deliver high-speed action in a welcoming, all-ages environment. It’s an exciting night out for friends, family, and soccer fans alike!


Details:

  • Certificate for four tickets to a 2025–2026 Empire Strykers home game (season runs through March 2026)
  • Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA
  • Redemption instructions on certificate
  • Includes a Strykers mini-poster, 2 drink coozies, and 2 wrist bands
8. T3 Fitness Class Passes ($300 FMV) item
8. T3 Fitness Class Passes ($300 FMV)
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy (2) 10-day T3 gym passes that let you sample a variety of high-energy, women-focused group fitness classes! It’s a flexible way to explore strength, cardio, and specialty workouts while experiencing T3’s supportive community.


Details:

  • 10-day class passes (2)
  • Includes a Lululemon yoga mat, T3 Happy Hats (2), and Tele-tie hair ties


9. Inland Empire 66ers Baseball - Four Seats ($140 FMV) item
9. Inland Empire 66ers Baseball - Four Seats ($140 FMV) item
9. Inland Empire 66ers Baseball - Four Seats ($140 FMV)
$40

Starting bid

Cheer on the Inland Empire 66ers from Bullpen seats! Experience the excitement of this Minor League Baseball team, the Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Soak up the fun with a family-friendly atmosphere and great baseball!


Details

  • Two Certificates for Two Bullpen Seats (4 total seats)
  • San Manuel Stadium, San Bernardino, CA
  • Exchange certificates for tickets at the stadium box office on or before game day
  • Valid for any Inland Empire 66ers home game Sunday–Thursday during the 2026 season
  • Includes 66ers mini bat and baseball
10. Running Center Gift Cards ($200 FMV) item
10. Running Center Gift Cards ($200 FMV) item
10. Running Center Gift Cards ($200 FMV)
$40

Starting bid

Get moving with $200 in gift cards to the Running Center, a trusted resource for premium running shoes and accessories! With knowledgeable staff and a wide selection, it’s the perfect place to find gear that fits your stride and goals.


Details:

  • Two Running Center gift cards valued at $100 each 
  • Stores in Carlsbad, Temecula, & Redlands
  • Includes a mini sports duffle
11. Angel City Football Club - Four Seats ($200 FMV) item
11. Angel City Football Club - Four Seats ($200 FMV) item
11. Angel City Football Club - Four Seats ($200 FMV)
$60

Starting bid

Feel the electric energy and experience unforgettable moments with Angel City Football Club live! Competing in the National Women’s Soccer League, Angel City FC brings elite professional women’s soccer to the pitch. Be part of the excitement and cheer on the team on game day!


Details

  • Certificate for Four Upper Bowl tickets
  • Valid for a regular-season Angel City FC home game in the 2026 season; game selection subject to availability
  • BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA 
  • Redemption instructions provided with certificate
  • Includes $25 Arco gas card, Angel City branded tote bag, ball cap & three clear waist packs
12. Energy Lab: Personal Training & Gym Passes (FMV $350) item
12. Energy Lab: Personal Training & Gym Passes (FMV $350) item
12. Energy Lab: Personal Training & Gym Passes (FMV $350)
$90

Starting bid

Experience a well-rounded approach to wellness with (3) certificates from The Energy Lab, designed to energize both body and mind! It’s a perfect opportunity to explore strength, flexibility, and expert guidance in a supportive studio environment!


Details:

Three Certificates:

  • One Month Unlimited Yoga Classes
  • One Month Unlimited Fitness and Yoga Classes
  • 30-Minute Training Session
  • Location: 304 E. Citrus Avenue, Redlands, CA
13. Pacific Marine Charters Sailing Cruise ($400 FMV) item
13. Pacific Marine Charters Sailing Cruise ($400 FMV) item
13. Pacific Marine Charters Sailing Cruise ($400 FMV)
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing 2-hour sailboat cruise with Pacific Marine Charters along the stunning Southern California coastline aboard the 36-foot luxury yacht La Bella Vita. Designed for comfort and style, this private sailing experience accommodates up to six guests and offers breathtaking ocean views, fresh coastal breezes, and an unforgettable time on the water.


Details:

  • Two-hour sailboat cruise for up to six guests
  • Oceanside Harbor Marina, Oceanside, CA
  • Redemption instructions on certificate
14. Jazzercise Riverside Three Month Pass ($350 FMV) item
14. Jazzercise Riverside Three Month Pass ($350 FMV) item
14. Jazzercise Riverside Three Month Pass ($350 FMV)
$100

Starting bid

Get energized and have fun with three months of unlimited classes at Jazzercise Riverside Fitness Center! Enjoy high-energy dance cardio, strength training, and motivating workouts designed for all fitness levels.  With unlimited access, you can work out on your schedule and make fitness an enjoyable part of your routine!


Details:

  • Unlimited Jazzercise classes for 3 months
  • Valid at Jazzercise Riverside Fitness Center, Riverside, CA
  • Redemption instructions provided on the certificate
  • Includes a Jazzercise towel and water bottle
15. Indian Wells - Round of Golf for Two ($678 FMV) item
15. Indian Wells - Round of Golf for Two ($678 FMV) item
15. Indian Wells - Round of Golf for Two ($678 FMV)
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a world-class golf experience at the award-winning Indian Wells Golf Resort! Play a round of golf for two on either the Celebrity or Players Course and take in stunning Coachella Valley views. From dramatic desert landscapes to pristine greens and breathtaking vistas, this is golf at its finest!


Details

  • Round of golf for two - Indian Wells Golf Resort
  • Indian Wells, CA
  • Valid on either award-winning course through 9/30/26
  • Tee times may be booked up to 14 days in advance; Sun–Thur any time; Friday or Saturday after 12:00 p.m.
  • Redemption instructions on certificate
16. Firebirds Hockey - Signed Memorabilia ($550 FMV) item
16. Firebirds Hockey - Signed Memorabilia ($550 FMV)
$165

Starting bid

A rare opportunity to own authentic Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey memorabilia — signed by the team and ready to showcase!  A rare find from the AHL's premier professional minor league team, this collection is ready to anchor any home, office, or fan cave!


Details:

  • Autographed replica Firebirds jersey featuring Lukas Winterton #27 
  • ﻿﻿Team-signed hockey stick, hand-autographed by multiple Firebirds players from the 2025-26 season
  • ﻿﻿Official Firebirds puck, signed by a member of the Firebirds roster
17. Burgeson's Home Services! ($250 FMV) item
17. Burgeson's Home Services! ($250 FMV)
$75

Starting bid

Treat your home to the ultimate comfort bundle from Burgeson’s Heating, A/C, Electrical, Solar & Plumbing, featuring a $250 certificate for SERVICE of YOUR choice as well as exclusive company swag.


Family-owned and operated in Redlands, CA, Burgesons has proudly served the Inland Empire for 75 years. It is a heartfelt gift from a local legacy dedicated to keeping neighbor’s homes running their best!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!