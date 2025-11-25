Girls On The Run Inland Empire's Silent Auction

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One day in Tennis Paradise for Two! Enjoy two courtside seats in Stadium 1 at the 2026 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, known as the fifth major! You select one date with reserved seating for both day and evening sessions, including unlimited access to all other stadiums. Priceless!
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Reach New Heights at Hangar 18 Climbing Gym in Riverside! Enjoy (2) Monthly Memberships plus (4) Intro Class Passes for Two that give you and a friend the perfect way to dive into indoor rock climbing. It’s a fun and flexible way to build skills, boost fitness, and explore the climbing community. Passes include rental gear.
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Enjoy an unforgettable 90-minute Behind the Vines Tour for Two at the Peltzer Family Farm & Winery, featuring a premium wine tasting experience! Discover what sets this celebrated Temecula Valley destination apart as you enjoy an insider look at the vineyard and winemaking process.
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This handcrafted sterling silver necklace from Cinnamon Sticks Designs features a heart motif paired with a sapphire drop, marrying timeless elegance with artisanal charm. Created by a small Redlands studio that celebrates life’s meaningful moments through jewelry, it’s a piece meant to be treasured as a symbol of love and personal connection.
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Explore the vibrant underwater world of La Jolla Cove with a guided swim or snorkel tour for two! Hosted by La Jolla Swim & Sport and set within the San Diego–La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve, this experience offers close encounters with local marine life in a stunning coastal setting.
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Take in a round of golf for two at the renowned Classic Club, celebrated for its pristine fairways and welcoming atmosphere. Spend an unforgettable day playing a beautifully crafted desert course in Palm Desert, California. Ideal for both casual and experienced golfers, it’s a perfect way to share a memorable round together!
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Catch the thrill of professional indoor soccer at an Empire Strykers home game! As members of the Major Arena Soccer League, the Strykers deliver high-speed action in a welcoming, all-ages environment. It’s an exciting night out for friends, family, and soccer fans alike!
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Enjoy (2) 10-day T3 gym passes that let you sample a variety of high-energy, women-focused group fitness classes! It’s a flexible way to explore strength, cardio, and specialty workouts while experiencing T3’s supportive community.
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Cheer on the Inland Empire 66ers from Bullpen seats! Experience the excitement of this Minor League Baseball team, the Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Soak up the fun with a family-friendly atmosphere and great baseball!
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Get moving with $200 in gift cards to the Running Center, a trusted resource for premium running shoes and accessories! With knowledgeable staff and a wide selection, it’s the perfect place to find gear that fits your stride and goals.
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Feel the electric energy and experience unforgettable moments with Angel City Football Club live! Competing in the National Women’s Soccer League, Angel City FC brings elite professional women’s soccer to the pitch. Be part of the excitement and cheer on the team on game day!
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Experience a well-rounded approach to wellness with (3) certificates from The Energy Lab, designed to energize both body and mind! It’s a perfect opportunity to explore strength, flexibility, and expert guidance in a supportive studio environment!
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Three Certificates:
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Enjoy a relaxing 2-hour sailboat cruise with Pacific Marine Charters along the stunning Southern California coastline aboard the 36-foot luxury yacht La Bella Vita. Designed for comfort and style, this private sailing experience accommodates up to six guests and offers breathtaking ocean views, fresh coastal breezes, and an unforgettable time on the water.
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Get energized and have fun with three months of unlimited classes at Jazzercise Riverside Fitness Center! Enjoy high-energy dance cardio, strength training, and motivating workouts designed for all fitness levels. With unlimited access, you can work out on your schedule and make fitness an enjoyable part of your routine!
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Enjoy a world-class golf experience at the award-winning Indian Wells Golf Resort! Play a round of golf for two on either the Celebrity or Players Course and take in stunning Coachella Valley views. From dramatic desert landscapes to pristine greens and breathtaking vistas, this is golf at its finest!
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A rare opportunity to own authentic Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey memorabilia — signed by the team and ready to showcase! A rare find from the AHL's premier professional minor league team, this collection is ready to anchor any home, office, or fan cave!
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Treat your home to the ultimate comfort bundle from Burgeson’s Heating, A/C, Electrical, Solar & Plumbing, featuring a $250 certificate for SERVICE of YOUR choice as well as exclusive company swag.
Family-owned and operated in Redlands, CA, Burgesons has proudly served the Inland Empire for 75 years. It is a heartfelt gift from a local legacy dedicated to keeping neighbor’s homes running their best!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!