GOTR Inland Empire Silent Auction--last chance

ADDITIONAL SET OF TWO TICKETS AVAILABLE

Lock in both packages for seats for four and bring the family OR Get TWO dates for TWO people.





One day in Tennis Paradise for Two! Enjoy two courtside seats in Stadium 1 at the 2026 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, known as the fifth major! You select one date with reserved seating for both day and evening sessions, including unlimited access to all other stadiums. Priceless!





Details: