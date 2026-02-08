Girls On The Run Inland Empire
Girls On The Run Inland Empire has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Girls On The Run Inland Empire

Hosted by

Girls On The Run Inland Empire

About this event

Sales closed

GOTR Inland Empire Silent Auction--last chance

1. BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament for Two ($4,000 FMV) item
1. BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament for Two ($4,000 FMV) item
1. BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament for Two ($4,000 FMV)
$600

Starting bid

One day in Tennis Paradise for Two! Enjoy two courtside seats in Stadium 1 at the 2026 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, known as the fifth major! You select one date with reserved seating for both day and evening sessions, including unlimited access to all other stadiums. Priceless!


Details: 

  • You pick one date between March 4th and 11th (Rounds 1 through 4).
  • You will receive a pair of electronic tickets for each session on the date chosen.
  • Redemption details on certificate.  
2. BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament for Two ($4,000 FMV) item
2. BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament for Two ($4,000 FMV) item
2. BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament for Two ($4,000 FMV)
$600

Starting bid

ADDITIONAL SET OF TWO TICKETS AVAILABLE

Lock in both packages for seats for four and bring the family OR Get TWO dates for TWO people.


One day in Tennis Paradise for Two! Enjoy two courtside seats in Stadium 1 at the 2026 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, known as the fifth major! You select one date with reserved seating for both day and evening sessions, including unlimited access to all other stadiums. Priceless!


Details: 

  • You pick one date between March 4th and 11th (Rounds 1 through 4).
  • You will receive a pair of electronic tickets for each session on the date chosen.
  • Redemption details on certificate.  
3. SOLD--THIS ITEM IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE
$165

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!