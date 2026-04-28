Girls Play Trumpets Too's Jazz Fest After Dark Silent Auction

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Escape into one of New Orleans’ most beautifully curated boutique hotels with this exclusive staycation experience at The Chloe—where historic charm meets modern luxury.
Located on the iconic St. Charles Avenue, The Chloe offers a refined, intimate atmosphere perfect for a relaxing weekend or a stylish city escape. From its thoughtfully designed interiors to its lush outdoor spaces, every detail is crafted to deliver a true New Orleans experience.
This package includes:
- A weekend stay (2 nights) at The Chloe Hotel
- Access to the hotel’s signature amenities, including pool and dining spaces
- A serene, design-forward environment perfect for rest, reset, or a romantic getaway
Whether you’re looking to unwind, celebrate, or simply experience New Orleans in a new way, this stay offers the perfect balance of comfort, culture, and style.
Details & Restrictions:
Starting bid
A 14-karat gold Italian mesh chain, featuring a diamond cinch and a puffed heart
Starting bid
Joe Gelini, a New Orleans-based drummer, songwriter, and producer. He is the founding bandleader of the Grammy-nominated Mardi Gras Indian funk band Cha Wa. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Gelini seamlessly blends funk, gospel, Mardi Gras Indian tambourine rhythms, Afro-Caribbean grooves, jazz, and second-line traditions to create a distinctive New Orleans sound. Through Cha Wa’s Grammy-nominated albums “Spyboy” and “My People,” Gelini has successfully championed the musical traditions of the Mardi Gras Indians and brass. Bands, to international audiences. Currently serving as a Louisiana Music Commissioner Advisor appointed by Lieutenant
Governor Billy Nungesser, Gelini is also an official Ambassador for MusiCares and the Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with renowned artists such as Irma Thomas, Dr. John, Cyril Neville, Art Neville, John Boutté, Alvin Youngblood Hart, James Andrews, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and The Wild Magnolias. He is a cofounder of the New Orleans band Nu Groove. Additionally, Gelini is officially sponsored by percussion instrument giant “Latin Percussion” and “Porter & Davies” tactile monitors. Gelini is married to native New Orleanian, celebrated chef, and New Orleans Center for Creative Arts Instructor Jessie Gelini. Joe is the proud father of two amazing girls. His recovery is rooted in advocacy. He is committed to continuing the preservation of New Orleans’ musical heritage.
Starting bid
Chef Jessie Wightkin Gelini is a celebrated New Orleans chef and longtime Culinary Arts instructor at NOCCA, where she fuels creativity, confidence, and culinary excellence in aspiring young chefs. Through dynamic teaching, live cooking demonstrations, and leadership of student-driven culinary programs, she brings the joy of food and learning to life. From the classroom to community stages, most notably through her Kitchen in the Garden demonstrations with New Orleans Magazine, Chef Jessie is known for cultivating talent, creativity, and a love of cooking that extends far beyond the kitchen.
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Part of the 2026 Festival Season Collection - an ode to the instruments that lay the soundtrack to our everyday lives. Wear these to Festival International in Lafayette, Jazz Fest in New Orleans, French Quarter Fest, and beyond! AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME - LIVE THROUGH WEDNESDAY, MAY 20th or while supplies last.
The Trumpet earrings are a geometric take on our beloved brass instrument. They come in small and large, perfect for everyday or a night listening to music on Frenchman Street.
All my jewelry begins with pen and paper — I think of these earrings as wearable drawings. Asymmetry and an uneven line reminds the wearer that they were made by human hand.
Featuring hypo-allergenic Titanium post backs. Large but lightweight, with lots of impact.
Starting bid
Enjoy a comfortable and convenient getaway with this 2-night stay at a Hyatt hotel, perfect for a weekend escape, staycation, or travel reset.
Whether you’re looking to unwind, explore a new city, or simply take a break, Hyatt offers a trusted blend of comfort, quality, and hospitality.
This experience includes:
✨ A 2-night stay at a participating Hyatt property
✨ Access to hotel amenities (based on location), including dining, fitness center, and more
✨ A clean, comfortable, and elevated stay experience
Perfect for a quick recharge, a couple’s getaway, or even a solo reset.
Details & Restrictions:
Starting bid
Take a moment to reset, recharge, and care for your body with a 1-hour massage therapy session from A Needed Touch Massage Therapy, located on the Westbank of New Orleans.
Designed to relieve tension, reduce stress, and restore balance, this experience offers a personalized approach to wellness, whether you need deep relaxation or targeted muscle relief.
This experience includes:
✨ A 60-minute customized massage session
✨ Professional care focused on relaxation and recovery
✨ A calm, restorative environment to help you unwind
Perfect for anyone needing a break from the everyday or looking to invest in self-care.
Starting bid
Bring home a bold piece of New Orleans culture with this 11x17 art print by Lionel Milton, a local artist known for blending graffiti, cartoon influences, and the vibrant spirit of New Orleans into his work.
Each print captures the energy, color, and character of the city in a way that feels both modern and deeply rooted in culture—making it a standout addition to any home, office, or creative space.
Details:
✨ Size: 11 x 17
✨ Original artwork print by a New Orleans-based artist
Perfect for art lovers, collectors, or anyone looking to own a piece that reflects the creativity and culture of New Orleans.
Starting bid
Bring home a bold piece of New Orleans culture with this 11x17 art print by Lionel Milton, a local artist known for blending graffiti, cartoon influences, and the vibrant spirit of New Orleans into his work.
Each print captures the energy, color, and character of the city in a way that feels both modern and deeply rooted in culture—making it a standout addition to any home, office, or creative space.
Details:
✨ Size: 11 x 17
✨ Original artwork print by a New Orleans-based artist
Perfect for art lovers, collectors, or anyone looking to own a piece that reflects the creativity and culture of New Orleans.
Starting bid
Indulge in a beautifully curated experience designed for relaxation, comfort, and a touch of luxury. This La Cinq Vins gift basket brings together cozy essentials and wine-inspired touches—perfect for a quiet night in, a thoughtful gift, or a well-deserved reset.
From ambiance to comfort, every item in this bundle was selected to help you unwind and enjoy the moment.
This basket includes:
✨ A bottle of La Cinq Vins wine
✨ Elegant wine glasses for the perfect pour
🕯️ A candle + diffuser to set a calming atmosphere
🛋️ A cozy throw with pockets for ultimate comfort
🥤 A sleek stainless steel tumbler
📓 A journal for reflection or creativity
🏡 Decorative accents to elevate your space
Whether you’re hosting, relaxing, or gifting, this basket creates a full experience—wine, comfort, and ambiance all in one.
Starting bid
Bring a touch of New Orleans artistry to your home with this set of Bead Tree glasses by Mignon Faget, a designer known for creating pieces inspired by the culture, nature, and spirit of the city.
Featuring a delicate, colorful design reminiscent of festive bead-filled trees, these glasses blend everyday function with artistic expression—perfect for entertaining or adding a unique accent to your barware collection.
Details:
✨ Set of decorative glasses
✨ Signature New Orleans-inspired design
A perfect mix of celebration and craftsmanship—just like the city itself.
Starting bid
Celebrate the essence of New Orleans with this elegant Fleur de Lis glass set by Mignon Faget, featuring bold black and gold detailing around the city’s most iconic symbol.
Designed with a balance of sophistication and cultural pride, these glasses are perfect for hosting, gifting, or elevating your home bar with a distinctly New Orleans touch.
Details:
✨ Set of Fleur de Lis glasses
✨ Black and gold design
A timeless piece that reflects heritage, style, and celebration.
Starting bid
Make a statement with this stunning Renaissance Turquoise and Baroque Pearl Necklace by Mignon Faget, a piece that reflects both natural beauty and artistic craftsmanship.
Featuring vibrant turquoise beads paired with a bold baroque pearl centerpiece, this necklace embodies the designer’s signature approach—blending organic forms with refined design inspired by nature and culture.
Perfect for elevating any look, from everyday wear to special occasions.
Details:
✨ Turquoise bead strand
✨ Baroque pearl centerpiece
✨ Adjustable closure
A true statement piece that captures elegance, individuality, and the spirit of New Orleans design.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience with this $50 gift card to Messina’s Runway Cafe, where classic New Orleans cuisine meets a truly unique setting.
Located inside the historic Art Deco terminal at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport, this hidden gem offers guests the chance to dine while watching planes take off and land—creating a memorable atmosphere you won’t find anywhere else.
From indulgent brunch favorites like shrimp and grits and chicken & waffles to satisfying lunch options and daily specials, every visit blends comfort, culture, and a little bit of New Orleans magic.
Whether you’re planning a casual brunch, a lunch date, or just looking to try something new, this experience is perfect for locals and visitors alike.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience with this $50 gift card to Messina’s Runway Cafe, where classic New Orleans cuisine meets a truly unique setting.
Located inside the historic Art Deco terminal at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport, this hidden gem offers guests the chance to dine while watching planes take off and land—creating a memorable atmosphere you won’t find anywhere else.
From indulgent brunch favorites like shrimp and grits and chicken & waffles to satisfying lunch options and daily specials, every visit blends comfort, culture, and a little bit of New Orleans magic.
Whether you’re planning a casual brunch, a lunch date, or just looking to try something new, this experience is perfect for locals and visitors alike.
Starting bid
Experience the refreshing, elevated taste of Jun Magnolia Kombucha, often described as the “champagne of kombucha”—a light, effervescent, and naturally brewed beverage crafted right here in New Orleans.
This curated basket brings together a selection of signature kombucha flavors and branded merchandise, offering a full lifestyle experience rooted in wellness, creativity, and culture.
Jun (a variation of kombucha made with honey and green tea) is known for its smooth, subtly sweet, and refreshing profile, making it a perfect alternative for those seeking a lighter, more refined beverage experience.
This basket includes:
✨ Assorted Jun Magnolia kombucha beverages
✨ Exclusive Jun Magnolia branded merchandise
✨ A curated experience centered on wellness, flavor, and New Orleans culture
Perfect for health-conscious sippers, kombucha lovers, or anyone looking to discover a unique local brand that blends flavor, creativity, and intentional living.
Starting bid
To say that Don Vappie has had a busy musical career would be an understatement.
Don Vappie, musician / composer / educator, is the 2021 Steve Martin Banjo Prize Winner and will be inducted into the Banjo Hall of Fame in September 2022. In addition, he has received awards for his contributions to the preservation of New Orleans Creole Culture through music and film. He has produced 7 of his own albums, co-produced and starred in a PBS documentary, performed as a featured artist with orchestras on movie and television soundtracks, and at concerts and festivals around the world. Vappie's highly regarded unique and original tenor banjo style is equal only to his love of his Creole heritage and tradition.
Choosing to remain in his hometown, New Orleans, was the choice Don Vappie made in 1974. Immediately after filling in on a gig with the great Peggy Lee, she offered him the guitar chair. He politely declined. So, she wrote and gave him an open invitation signed on the hotel stationary, "if you ever want to play …”
“Looking back, I think that was a defining moment in my life,” says Vappie. Though at the time, as he played in cover bands performing the popular music of that period, he evolved an interest in the rich history of music and tradition in Southeast Louisiana, particularly New Orleans.
Vappie was born into an extended family of musicians, some of whom are quite prominent.He began piano lessons at 6 years of age and played trumpet in school bands starting in fifth grade. By high school his desire was to play bass. It was 1 year later when the band they'd formed lost the guitar player that Don started guitar. “I'd watched those guys play and remembered some of the shapes. So, I sat down at the piano and figured out the notes in the chords and then looked at how I could play those notes within the reach of the fingers of my left hand on the fret board of the guitar.” That's how Vappie explained it to the great Dr, John during a recording session for Disney's remake of their classic movie, Jungle Book.
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