Girls Soccer

One fundraiser that the team has elected to do is sponsored warm-up shirts. The players will wear these shirts to school on game days and (weather permitting) on the field during pre-game warm ups.





We anticipate the overall cost of the shirts to be around $500. Should collections exceed the shirt cost, the money will be placed into the soccer team’s Booster Club account and put towards the aforementioned needs.The back of these shirts will contain the logo and business name of any company that contributes to the program.



