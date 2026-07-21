A white horse stands in the foreground against a blue background with a soccer ball and text that reads "TUSLAW LADY MUSTANGS BACK TO BACK PAC-7 CHAMPS 2024-2025".
Tuslaw All Sports Booster Club Inc

Hosted by

Tuslaw All Sports Booster Club Inc

About this event

Girls Soccer

Donation
Pay what you can

2 left!

Support our Girls Soccer team, any donation helps!

Business Sponsor
Pay what you can

2 left!

One fundraiser that the team has elected to do is sponsored warm-up shirts.  The players will wear these shirts to school on game days and (weather permitting) on the field during pre-game warm ups. 


We anticipate the overall cost of the shirts to be around $500.  Should collections exceed the shirt cost, the money will be placed into the soccer team’s Booster Club account and put towards the aforementioned needs.The back of these shirts will contain the logo and business name of any company that contributes to the program. 


Add a donation for Tuslaw All Sports Booster Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!