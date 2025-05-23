Girls Soccer Boosters Store

Below are the different sponsor level options:







Home Game Banner “All State”: $750**



- 4’ x 8’ Outdoor Banner displayed at all Home Games (2-year**)



- 2 PA announcement during each home game (1-per half)



- Name on donor list and game program



- Logo displayed at the end of year banquet **Bonus $1000 for 3-years







Home Game Banner “MVP” : $500



- 3’ x 6’ Outdoor Banner displayed at all Home Games (2-year)



- 1 PA announcement during each home game



- Name on donor list and game program



























- Logo displayed at the end of year banquet







Home Game Banner “All-Star” : $350



- 3’ x 5’ Outdoor Banner displayed at all Home Games (2-year)



- Name on donor list and game program



- Logo displayed at the end of year banquet







In Kind Donation of Your Choice: $_____

Please enter your donation amount in the space at the bottom of this page.

- Name on donor list



- Logo displayed at the end of year banquet