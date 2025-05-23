Girls Soccer Boosters Store

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colors.
Below are the different sponsor level options:
Home Game Banner “All State”: $750**
- 4’ x 8’ Outdoor Banner displayed at all Home Games (2-year**)
- 2 PA announcement during each home game (1-per half)
- Name on donor list and game program
- Logo displayed at the end of year banquet **Bonus $1000 for 3-years
Home Game Banner “MVP” : $500
- 3’ x 6’ Outdoor Banner displayed at all Home Games (2-year)
- 1 PA announcement during each home game
- Name on donor list and game program
- Logo displayed at the end of year banquet
Home Game Banner “All-Star” : $350
- 3’ x 5’ Outdoor Banner displayed at all Home Games (2-year)
- Name on donor list and game program
- Logo displayed at the end of year banquet
In Kind Donation of Your Choice: $_____
Please enter your donation amount in the space at the bottom of this page.
- Name on donor list
- Logo displayed at the end of year banquet
