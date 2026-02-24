Girls Soccer Sponsors - Brighton High School

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Includes: 4’x6’ banner on fence in premium location; logo on social media and game day roster (featured); feature spotlight during pre-game, half-time and post-game; name on sponsor board at concessions; logo on towel at youth night; weekly and pinned social media post for season.*Please note, no refunds will be processed.
Includes: 4’x6’ banner on fence in premium location; logo on social media and game day roster (featured); feature spotlight during pre-game, half-time and post-game; name on sponsor board at concessions; weekly social media post. Please note, no refunds will be processed.
Includes: 4’x6’ banner on fence in premium location; logo on social media and game day roster; sponsor mention per game; feature spotlight at half-time. Please note, no refunds will be processed.
Includes: 4’x6’ banner on fence; logo on social media and game day roster; sponsor mention per game. Please note, no refunds will be processed.
Includes: logo on social media and game day roster; sponsor mention per game. Please note, no refunds will be processed.
Any monetary donation is greatly appreciated to support the Brighton Girls Soccer program. Please note, no refunds will be processed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!