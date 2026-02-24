Brighton Area Schools

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Brighton Area Schools

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Girls Soccer Sponsors - Brighton High School

Premier Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes: 4’x6’ banner on fence in premium location; logo on social media and game day roster (featured); feature spotlight during pre-game, half-time and post-game; name on sponsor board at concessions; logo on towel at youth night; weekly and pinned social media post for season.*Please note, no refunds will be processed.

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes: 4’x6’ banner on fence in premium location; logo on social media and game day roster (featured); feature spotlight during pre-game, half-time and post-game; name on sponsor board at concessions; weekly social media post. Please note, no refunds will be processed.

Gold Sponsorship
$750

Includes: 4’x6’ banner on fence in premium location; logo on social media and game day roster; sponsor mention per game; feature spotlight at half-time. Please note, no refunds will be processed.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Includes: 4’x6’ banner on fence; logo on social media and game day roster; sponsor mention per game. Please note, no refunds will be processed.

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Includes: logo on social media and game day roster; sponsor mention per game. Please note, no refunds will be processed.

General donation in increments of $50
$50

Any monetary donation is greatly appreciated to support the Brighton Girls Soccer program. Please note, no refunds will be processed.

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