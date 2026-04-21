Capital Gymnastics Avery Ranch Booster Club

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Capital Gymnastics Avery Ranch Booster Club

About this event

Girls Team 2026 End of Season Banquet (New Member Invite)

6550 Comanche Trail

Austin, TX 78732, USA

New Team Gymnast
$42

Includes entry to the banquet, buffet dinner, and awards ceremony. Please register this ticket to confirm your attendance and gluten free/vegetarian needs.

Family/Friends (Ages 6+)
$42

Includes entry to the banquet, buffet dinner, and awards ceremony. Please indicate gluten free/vegetarian needs after adding your ticket(s).

Family/Friends (Ages 0-5)
Free

Complimentary admission for children ages 0-5. Please add this ticket to your cart to ensure an accurate headcount for seating and capacity.

Unable to Attend (Gymnast Only)
Free

Please input your gymnast's name on the next page.

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