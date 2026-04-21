Capital Gymnastics Avery Ranch Booster Club

Hosted by

Capital Gymnastics Avery Ranch Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Girls Team 2026 End of Season Banquet

6550 Comanche Trail

Austin, TX 78732, USA

Add a donation for Capital Gymnastics Avery Ranch Booster Club

$

Gymnast/Coach
Free

Complimentary admission for our athletes and coaching staff. Please register this ticket to confirm your attendance and gluten free/vegetarian needs.

Family/Friends (Ages 6+)
$42

Includes entry to the banquet, buffet dinner, and awards ceremony. Please indicate gluten free/vegetarian needs after adding your ticket(s).

Family/Friends (Ages 0-5)
Free

Complimentary admission for children ages 0-5. Please add this ticket to your cart to ensure an accurate headcount for seating and capacity.

Unable to Attend (Gymnast Only)
Free

Please input your gymnast's name on the next page.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!