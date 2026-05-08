Offered by

Canfield Scout Troop 8025

About this shop

Troop 25 Flag Sales

America 250 - nylon printed item
America 250 - nylon printed
$40
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America 250 - nylon printed item
America 250 - nylon printed
$40
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America 250 - cotton printed item
America 250 - cotton printed
$13
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American Flag - 100% Polyester - 3'x5' item
American Flag - 100% Polyester - 3'x5'
$64

Polyester is best for commercial use, high wind, 24/7 display. Being that it's heavier, it requires more wind to fly. It's also more muted in color and texture. Flag has embroidered stars and sewn stripes. Best for 15-20 ft poles

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American Flag - 100% Polyester - 4'x6' item
American Flag - 100% Polyester - 4'x6'
$92

Best for 25 ft poles

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American Flag - 100% Polyester - 5'x8' item
American Flag - 100% Polyester - 5'x8'
$140

Best for 30-40 ft poles

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American Flag - 100% Nylon - 2'x3' item
American Flag - 100% Nylon - 2'x3'
$38

Nylon flags are best for residential, light to moderate wind. Offers good UV resistance to color fade, lightweight so it flies in a breeze and dries fast. Lower lifespan than polyester. Flag features embroidered stars and sewn stripes. Best for poles less than 15 ft.

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American Flag - 100% Nylon - 3'x5' item
American Flag - 100% Nylon - 3'x5'
$46

Best for 15-20 ft poles

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American Flag - 100% Nylon - 4'x6' item
American Flag - 100% Nylon - 4'x6'
$68

Best for 25 ft poles

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American Flag - 100% Nylon - 5'x8' item
American Flag - 100% Nylon - 5'x8'
$105

Best for 30-40 ft poles

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American Flag - 100% Nylon - 6'x10' item
American Flag - 100% Nylon - 6'x10'
$147

Best for 30-40 ft poles

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Ohio Flag - 100% Nylon - 2'x3' item
Ohio Flag - 100% Nylon - 2'x3'
$40

Ohio's burgee styled flag, is vibrant printed 100% nylon

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Ohio Flag - 100% Nylon - 3'x5' item
Ohio Flag - 100% Nylon - 3'x5'
$52
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Ohio Flag - 100% Nylon - 4'x6' item
Ohio Flag - 100% Nylon - 4'x6'
$72
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Pleated Fan / Bunting - 3'x6' with 5 stripes item
Pleated Fan / Bunting - 3'x6' with 5 stripes
$53

Printed Polyester/Cotton

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Pleated Fan / Bunting 4'x8' with 5 stripes item
Pleated Fan / Bunting 4'x8' with 5 stripes
$65

Printed Polyester/Cotton

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Pleated Fan / Bunting - 3'x6' with 5 stripes and with stars item
Pleated Fan / Bunting - 3'x6' with 5 stripes and with stars
$53

Printed Polyester/Cotton

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Pole Kits
$36

6' fiberglass pole with Aluminum bracket

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Installed Poles - 14'
$250

14′ installed flag pole: 1 piece aluminum anodized pole, 6″ cleat, nylon rope, 3″ ball, truck and 3 x 5 nylon embroidered flag 

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Installed Poles - 21'
$325

21′ installed flag pole: 1 piece aluminum anodized pole, 6″ cleat, nylon rope, 3″ ball, truck and 4 x 6 nylon embroidered flag

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Shipping & Handling - Per Flag item
Shipping & Handling - Per Flag
$15

At this time, we are only shipping flags and fans, if the purchaser is not within delivery area of Canfield Ohio.

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Add a donation for Canfield Scout Troop 8025

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