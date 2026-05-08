Troop 25 Flag Sales

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Polyester is best for commercial use, high wind, 24/7 display. Being that it's heavier, it requires more wind to fly. It's also more muted in color and texture. Flag has embroidered stars and sewn stripes. Best for 15-20 ft poles
Best for 25 ft poles
Best for 30-40 ft poles
Nylon flags are best for residential, light to moderate wind. Offers good UV resistance to color fade, lightweight so it flies in a breeze and dries fast. Lower lifespan than polyester. Flag features embroidered stars and sewn stripes. Best for poles less than 15 ft.
Best for 15-20 ft poles
Best for 25 ft poles
Best for 30-40 ft poles
Best for 30-40 ft poles
Ohio's burgee styled flag, is vibrant printed 100% nylon
Printed Polyester/Cotton
Printed Polyester/Cotton
Printed Polyester/Cotton
6' fiberglass pole with Aluminum bracket
14′ installed flag pole: 1 piece aluminum anodized pole, 6″ cleat, nylon rope, 3″ ball, truck and 3 x 5 nylon embroidered flag
21′ installed flag pole: 1 piece aluminum anodized pole, 6″ cleat, nylon rope, 3″ ball, truck and 4 x 6 nylon embroidered flag
At this time, we are only shipping flags and fans, if the purchaser is not within delivery area of Canfield Ohio.
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