West Seattle Booster Club

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West Seattle Booster Club

About this event

WSHS Middle School Volleyball Camp June 2-4th

3000 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98116, USA

3-Day Camp 4-6th grade: 4:00PM-6:15PM
$200

West Seattle High School 3000 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116

Cost: $200 - includes camp T-shirt - Proceeds support the West Seattle High School Volleyball program.
Questions? Please contact: [email protected]

3-Day Camp 7-8th grade: 6:30PM-8:45PM
$200

West Seattle High School 3000 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116

Cost: $200 - includes camp T-shirt - Proceeds support the West Seattle High School Volleyball program.
Questions? Please contact: [email protected]

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