WSHS Middle School Volleyball Camp June 2-4th

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West Seattle High School 3000 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
Cost: $200 - includes camp T-shirt - Proceeds support the West Seattle High School Volleyball program.
Questions? Please contact: [email protected]
West Seattle High School 3000 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
Cost: $200 - includes camp T-shirt - Proceeds support the West Seattle High School Volleyball program.
Questions? Please contact: [email protected]
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