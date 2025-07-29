Girls With Pearls 13th Annual Gala-The Finale

Hosted by
About this event
Includes dinner, performance and awards ceremony.
Booklets will be available at check-in. Digital booklets are free. A QR code will be available at the event.
Full Color-High Definition Booklet
Full Color-High Definition Booklet
Full Color-High Definition Booklet
Full Color-High High Definition Booklet
Name mentioned in the Souvenir Journal Booklet as a Bronze Sponsor
• Two tickets to the 2024 12th Annual GWP Gala
• Full-page advertisement in the 12th Annual GWP Gala Souvenir Journal Booklet
• Logo listed on all event promotions and featured on the GWP website
❖ GWP website, flyers, poster board in the lobby area, email blast, social media pages, and
radio advertisements
• Six tickets to the 2024 12th Annual GWP Gala
• Half-page advertisement in the 12th Annual GWP Gala Souvenir Journal Booklet
• Name mentioned in the 12th Annual GWP Gala Souvenir Journal Booklet as a Silver
Sponsor
• Four tickets to the 2024 12th Annual GWP Gala
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!