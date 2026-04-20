Girlz Talk Retreat 2027

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About this event
Secure your spot early for the 2027 Girlz Talk Women’s Retreat and take advantage of our Early Bird rate. This limited-time ticket offers a discounted price for those who plan ahead and are ready to invest in a meaningful, refreshing experience. Your registration includes access to all retreat sessions, worship, breakout discussions, and scheduled activities designed to encourage connection, growth, and renewal. Early Bird tickets are available in limited quantities and will close once the deadline is reached or spots are filled.
Entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. *additional cost for some activities.
Entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. For a group of 5 or more.
*additional cost for some activities.
Your partial deposit confirms your commitment to attend and will be applied toward your total retreat balance. Spaces are limited, so reserving early guarantees your place for this powerful time of rest, renewal, and spiritual growth. The remaining balance of $115 must be paid before April 17, 2027. Final Invoice will be sent to the email provided during registration.
*Non refundable/ can transfer to another guest.
This payment is your final payment after you have paid the deposit of $150. The final payment of $115 will complete your total balance. *If you are unable to make the event you can transfer your ticket to another guest.
This payment covers Saturday-only events from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and includes breakout sessions, lunch, and the main speaker event.
** No additional amenities are included.
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