ROOTS to STARS Premier Summer Camp 2026

About this event
Monday 6/22-Friday 6/26 (5 days)
Monday 6/29 - Friday 7/2 (4 days)
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First Week - 5 days
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4 days before the long weekend.
Tipping is not required at checkout.
You can drop off your students at 8 am. Camp begins at 9 am. Choose the number of weeks.
You can drop off your students at 8 am. Camp begins at 9 am. Choose the number of weeks.
You can pick up your kids at 5 pm. Snacks, Reading time, Enrichment, outdoor play. Choose the number of weeks.
You can pick up your kids at 5 pm. Snacks, Reading time, Enrichment, outdoor play. Choose the number of weeks.
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