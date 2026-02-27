Namaste Global Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Namaste Global Foundation Inc

About this event

ROOTS to STARS Premier Summer Camp 2026

23 Laurel Ave

West Orange, NJ 07052, USA

Two Weeks
$600
Available until Jun 1

Monday 6/22-Friday 6/26 (5 days)

Monday 6/29 - Friday 7/2 (4 days)


Tipping is not required at checkout.


6/22-6/26
$350
Available until Jun 1

First Week - 5 days

Tipping this platform is not required at checkout.

6/29 - 7/2
$280
Available until Jun 1

4 days before the long weekend.

Tipping is not required at checkout.

Before Care (8 am - 9 am) week 1 (6/22-6/26)
$25

You can drop off your students at 8 am. Camp begins at 9 am. Choose the number of weeks.

Before Care (8 am - 9 am) week 2 (6/29 - 7/2)
$25

You can drop off your students at 8 am. Camp begins at 9 am. Choose the number of weeks.

AfterCare (3 pm - 5 pm) Week 1 (6/22-6/26)
$50

You can pick up your kids at 5 pm. Snacks, Reading time, Enrichment, outdoor play. Choose the number of weeks.

AfterCare (3 pm - 5 pm) week 2 (6/29 - 7/2)
$50

You can pick up your kids at 5 pm. Snacks, Reading time, Enrichment, outdoor play. Choose the number of weeks.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!