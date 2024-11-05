Pet Bed Fundraiser - Give A Dog A Home Rescue

PICK UP BY APPOINTMENT IN SEBEC ONLY Cave style bed provides the perfect napping hideaway for cats and small dogs alike. Soft material and padding on all sides plus a removable cushion provide the support and comfort they love. Two beds in one—just remove the cushion and flatten down for a bolster style. The cushion is machine-washable and you can spot clean the bed to keep it clean with less hassle. Dimensions - 16 x 16 x 12 inches The interior cushion measures 17 inches in length by 17 inches in width. Material - Polyester, Synthetic Fabric Remove cushion and Machine wash. Spot Clean Outside. Some beds need to be reshaped after shipping. the most common misshaping on this bed is with the ears. If one or both of the ears is received bent to far back please refer to the below instructions to reshape: Step 1: Smooth out walls and ears as best as possible. Step 2: Fold bent ear forward so it is pointing towards the entrance of the cave and it is pressed flat against the side wall of the cave. Step 3: Now that the ear is pressed flat against the side wall of the bed, turn the bed on its side so that the ear remains pressed flat in position against the side wall of cave and flat surface. Step 4: Leave bed on its side untouched for 24 hours Step 5: After 24 hours, sit bed back up. Re-fluff the cushion for pets' use. If problem is happening on both ears repeat the same steps on other side.

PICK UP BY APPOINTMENT IN SEBEC ONLY Cave style bed provides the perfect napping hideaway for cats and small dogs alike. Soft material and padding on all sides plus a removable cushion provide the support and comfort they love. Two beds in one—just remove the cushion and flatten down for a bolster style. The cushion is machine-washable and you can spot clean the bed to keep it clean with less hassle. Dimensions - 16 x 16 x 12 inches The interior cushion measures 17 inches in length by 17 inches in width. Material - Polyester, Synthetic Fabric Remove cushion and Machine wash. Spot Clean Outside. Some beds need to be reshaped after shipping. the most common misshaping on this bed is with the ears. If one or both of the ears is received bent to far back please refer to the below instructions to reshape: Step 1: Smooth out walls and ears as best as possible. Step 2: Fold bent ear forward so it is pointing towards the entrance of the cave and it is pressed flat against the side wall of the cave. Step 3: Now that the ear is pressed flat against the side wall of the bed, turn the bed on its side so that the ear remains pressed flat in position against the side wall of cave and flat surface. Step 4: Leave bed on its side untouched for 24 hours Step 5: After 24 hours, sit bed back up. Re-fluff the cushion for pets' use. If problem is happening on both ears repeat the same steps on other side.

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