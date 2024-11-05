Pet Bed Fundraiser - Give A Dog A Home Rescue

STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN'S CHILD Pram Covered Pet Bed
$10
PICK UP BY APPOINTMENT IN SEBEC ONLY
Cozy, covered bed looks just like Grogu’s pram from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN.
Cave-like design provides a private place for your pet to feel safe and comfortable.
Made with soft, plush velvet and a fluffy cushion to give your pet the perfect snuggle spot.
Easy to keep clean—just spot clean the outside and wash the removable inner cushion.
Dimensions - 20 x 20 x 16 inches
Cover Material - Polyester, Synthetic Fabric
BED RESHAPING INSTRUCTIONS Some beds need to be reshaped after being flattened by shipping. If your product is misshapen upon opening please refer to the following process.
Step 1: After removing bed from plastic packaging, take cushion out.
Step 2: Flip shell of bed inside out and fold in half lengthwise
Step 3: Put bed on its side with cushion sandwiched between the sides of bed.
Step 4: With bed on its side place an object of 2 lbs or less (a heavy book) to cover the majority of the bed surface.
Step 5: Keep bed compressed for 24 hours to help it reshape.
Step 6: After 24 hours, remove the weight, remove the cushion, and flip bed right side out. Re-insert the cushion and fluff bed for pets use!
PICK UP BY APPOINTMENT IN SEBEC ONLY
Cozy, covered bed looks just like Grogu’s pram from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN.
Cave-like design provides a private place for your pet to feel safe and comfortable.
Made with soft, plush velvet and a fluffy cushion to give your pet the perfect snuggle spot.
Easy to keep clean—just spot clean the outside and wash the removable inner cushion.
Dimensions - 20 x 20 x 16 inches
Cover Material - Polyester, Synthetic Fabric
BED RESHAPING INSTRUCTIONS Some beds need to be reshaped after being flattened by shipping. If your product is misshapen upon opening please refer to the following process.
Step 1: After removing bed from plastic packaging, take cushion out.
Step 2: Flip shell of bed inside out and fold in half lengthwise
Step 3: Put bed on its side with cushion sandwiched between the sides of bed.
Step 4: With bed on its side place an object of 2 lbs or less (a heavy book) to cover the majority of the bed surface.
Step 5: Keep bed compressed for 24 hours to help it reshape.
Step 6: After 24 hours, remove the weight, remove the cushion, and flip bed right side out. Re-insert the cushion and fluff bed for pets use!
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PIXAR THE CLAW Covered PET Bed
$10
PICK UP BY APPOINTMENT IN SEBEC ONLY
Cozy, private, cave-style bed gives your kitten or extra small dog a place to relax, de-stress and catch some Z’s.
Designed to look like The Claw game from Pizza Planet in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, complete with Pizza Planet Aliens.
Features a soft, ultra-plush fabric interior your pet will love to snuggle up in and velvety exterior fabric with screen-printed graphics.
Easy to clean so you can keep it looking and feeling like new—just machine wash the cushion inside and spot clean the outside.
SIZE - 16 x 16 x 14 inches
Care instruction: Spot Clean outer bolster. Removable Cushion Washing instructions: Machine wash separately in cold water only. Delicate cycle. Use only Non-Chlorine bleach when needed. DO NOT TUMBLE DRY. Reshape as needed and dry flat.
PICK UP BY APPOINTMENT IN SEBEC ONLY
Cozy, private, cave-style bed gives your kitten or extra small dog a place to relax, de-stress and catch some Z’s.
Designed to look like The Claw game from Pizza Planet in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, complete with Pizza Planet Aliens.
Features a soft, ultra-plush fabric interior your pet will love to snuggle up in and velvety exterior fabric with screen-printed graphics.
Easy to clean so you can keep it looking and feeling like new—just machine wash the cushion inside and spot clean the outside.
SIZE - 16 x 16 x 14 inches
Care instruction: Spot Clean outer bolster. Removable Cushion Washing instructions: Machine wash separately in cold water only. Delicate cycle. Use only Non-Chlorine bleach when needed. DO NOT TUMBLE DRY. Reshape as needed and dry flat.
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STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN'S THE CHILD Covered PET Bed
$10
PICK UP BY APPOINTMENT IN SEBEC ONLY
Cave style bed provides the perfect napping hideaway for cats and small dogs alike.
Soft material and padding on all sides plus a removable cushion provide the support and comfort they love.
Two beds in one—just remove the cushion and flatten down for a bolster style.
The cushion is machine-washable and you can spot clean the bed to keep it clean with less hassle.
Dimensions - 16 x 16 x 12 inches
The interior cushion measures 17 inches in length by 17 inches in width.
Material - Polyester, Synthetic Fabric
Remove cushion and Machine wash. Spot Clean Outside.
Some beds need to be reshaped after shipping. the most common misshaping on this bed is with the ears. If one or both of the ears is received bent to far back please refer to the below instructions to reshape: Step 1: Smooth out walls and ears as best as possible. Step 2: Fold bent ear forward so it is pointing towards the entrance of the cave and it is pressed flat against the side wall of the cave. Step 3: Now that the ear is pressed flat against the side wall of the bed, turn the bed on its side so that the ear remains pressed flat in position against the side wall of cave and flat surface. Step 4: Leave bed on its side untouched for 24 hours Step 5: After 24 hours, sit bed back up. Re-fluff the cushion for pets' use. If problem is happening on both ears repeat the same steps on other side.
PICK UP BY APPOINTMENT IN SEBEC ONLY
Cave style bed provides the perfect napping hideaway for cats and small dogs alike.
Soft material and padding on all sides plus a removable cushion provide the support and comfort they love.
Two beds in one—just remove the cushion and flatten down for a bolster style.
The cushion is machine-washable and you can spot clean the bed to keep it clean with less hassle.
Dimensions - 16 x 16 x 12 inches
The interior cushion measures 17 inches in length by 17 inches in width.
Material - Polyester, Synthetic Fabric
Remove cushion and Machine wash. Spot Clean Outside.
Some beds need to be reshaped after shipping. the most common misshaping on this bed is with the ears. If one or both of the ears is received bent to far back please refer to the below instructions to reshape: Step 1: Smooth out walls and ears as best as possible. Step 2: Fold bent ear forward so it is pointing towards the entrance of the cave and it is pressed flat against the side wall of the cave. Step 3: Now that the ear is pressed flat against the side wall of the bed, turn the bed on its side so that the ear remains pressed flat in position against the side wall of cave and flat surface. Step 4: Leave bed on its side untouched for 24 hours Step 5: After 24 hours, sit bed back up. Re-fluff the cushion for pets' use. If problem is happening on both ears repeat the same steps on other side.
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PIXAR TOY STORY PIZZA PLANET PILLOW Pet Bed,
$15
PICK UP BY APPOINTMENT IN SEBEC ONLY
Pillow-style pet bed with a soft, ultra-plush sleeping surface provides the perfect nap spot.
Quirky design looks just like a Pizza Planet delivery box from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story.
Low, step-in design makes this bed easily accessible for small pets, senior dogs and cats.
Fluffy polyfill gives it plenty of cushion for pets to get extra comfortable, however they sleep.
Dimension - 32 x 32 x 4 inches
Cover Material - Polyester, Synthetic Fabric
Fill Material - Plush / Fiberfill
Washing instructions: Machine wash in High Capacity washing machine in cold water only. Delicate cycle. Use only Non-Chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry in low heat. Reshape as needed.
PICK UP BY APPOINTMENT IN SEBEC ONLY
Pillow-style pet bed with a soft, ultra-plush sleeping surface provides the perfect nap spot.
Quirky design looks just like a Pizza Planet delivery box from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story.
Low, step-in design makes this bed easily accessible for small pets, senior dogs and cats.
Fluffy polyfill gives it plenty of cushion for pets to get extra comfortable, however they sleep.
Dimension - 32 x 32 x 4 inches
Cover Material - Polyester, Synthetic Fabric
Fill Material - Plush / Fiberfill
Washing instructions: Machine wash in High Capacity washing machine in cold water only. Delicate cycle. Use only Non-Chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry in low heat. Reshape as needed.
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