GIVE BLUE HOPE SILENT AUCTION

Nebraska Cornhuskers serving bowl, Zipline Nebraska Brew, Bleachin' Tees Sweatshirt and T-Shirt (size L), $50 Amazon GC
Fall dish towels (3), fall candle, $50 GC to TJ Maxx/HomeGoods, Hand Soap, Serving Bowl
Foursome to Champions Golf Club, Callaway Golf Balls
Zipline Nebraska Brewing, Lalo Blanco Tequila, Titos Vodka, Zing Zang Bloody Mary, Twang Michelada Rimming Salt, Filthy Margarita (2), Filthy Bloody Mary (1), McClures Spicy Bloddy Mary Mix
$20 to each: DQ, Subway, Jimmy John's, Chipotle, Sonic, Taco Bell, Dominoes & $40 to McDonalds
$50 to Cabela's, Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, The Cast Iron Recipe Book, Basil Hayden Bourbon, Bourbon Glasses( 2), Mikes Hot Honey, Kinder's (The Blend & All Purpose), Japanese Dipping Sauce (Sweet & Spicy, The Original)
Veuve Clicquot bundle, Champagne Flutes(2), Champagne Chilling Bucket
$50 to Amazon, Abby Jimenez Yours Truly & Just For The Summer, Coffee Mugs (s), Hearth & Hand Room Spray (Canvas), Hearth & Hand Candle (Bergamot), Hearth & Hand Desk Box
$50 to Target, Crockpot, Serving Spoon, Measuring Cups, Measuring Spoons, Bear Creek Soups (4), Japanese Dipping Sauce (Totally Garlic and Hella Hot), Kinder's Prime Steak w/ Black Garlic & Truffle, Kinder's Woodfired Garlic, Kinder's Buttery Steakhouse
Jameson Irish Whiskey, Bailey's Irish Cream, Starbucks Coffee, Hershey's Chocolate, Bailey's Minis, Starbucks Espresso, Coffee Mugs (2)
$100 to Ulta, Strawberry Mimosa Candle, Flower Frame, Hand Pouf, Lavender Pillow Spray
$50 to Olive Garden, Garlic Press, Salad Servers, Rao's pasta, McCormick Garlic & Herb Seasoning, Olive Garden Italian Salad Dressing, Chosen Foods Olive Oil
Stanley 40 oz Tumbler, Stanley Quencher Straws, Stanley Camp Mug, Stanley Cooler
September 20 - Lincoln NE
1 Bottle Twenty Rows Cabernet
1 Wine themed Coffee Mug
1 Wine themed Tea Towel
A kids dream! Enjoy a personal tour of the Gretna Fire Station with firefighter and Give Blue Hope board member Jason Nihsen.
4 tickets for one match of your choice, Supernovas Tumbler, Tshirt, Light It Up towel, Koozies, Stickers and Key Chains
Men’s bomber jacket
Women’s v-neck sweatshirt
Women’s v-neck jersey tee
Unisex hoodie
Unisex t-shirt
Handmade purse and wallet
Stanley cup
2 Koozies
Thin blue line socks
Thin Blue line hat
2 Give Blue Hope Trucker hats
Throw blanket
Omaha Prime is proud to serve only the finest USDA Prime steaks and chops. Each Prime steak and chop is hand-selected for quality, marbling, and flavor.
Bogg Bag, Owala (24oz), Hearth & Hand Reed Diffuser (Salt), Threshold Fur Throw
Jalapeno Parmesan Crisps, Apple Spiced Cashews, Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee Truffles, S'mores Pretzel Crisps, Pepperoni Cracker Cuts, Parm Garlic Pita Chips, Old Wisconsin Turkey Sausage Sticks, Blueberry Habanero Pepper Conserve, McClure's Garlic & Dill Pickles, Garlic Olives, Martini Pimento Olives, Red Pepper Jelly, Black and White Checker Cheese Knives Set
