GIVE BLUE HOPE SILENT AUCTION

1243 Golden Gate Dr suite 2, Papillion, NE 68046, USA

Husker Game Day item
Husker Game Day
$55

Nebraska Cornhuskers serving bowl, Zipline Nebraska Brew, Bleachin' Tees Sweatshirt and T-Shirt (size L), $50 Amazon GC

Autumn Blessings item
Autumn Blessings
$40

Fall dish towels (3), fall candle, $50 GC to TJ Maxx/HomeGoods, Hand Soap, Serving Bowl

Who's Your Caddy? item
Who's Your Caddy?
$250

Foursome to Champions Golf Club, Callaway Golf Balls

The Spirited Celebration item
The Spirited Celebration
$45

Zipline Nebraska Brewing, Lalo Blanco Tequila, Titos Vodka, Zing Zang Bloody Mary, Twang Michelada Rimming Salt, Filthy Margarita (2), Filthy Bloody Mary (1), McClures Spicy Bloddy Mary Mix

Gift Card Tree item
Gift Card Tree
$75

$20 to each: DQ, Subway, Jimmy John's, Chipotle, Sonic, Taco Bell, Dominoes & $40 to McDonalds

Bro Basket item
Bro Basket
$85

$50 to Cabela's, Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, The Cast Iron Recipe Book, Basil Hayden Bourbon, Bourbon Glasses( 2), Mikes Hot Honey, Kinder's (The Blend & All Purpose), Japanese Dipping Sauce (Sweet & Spicy, The Original)

Let's Celebrate! item
Let's Celebrate!
$65

Veuve Clicquot bundle, Champagne Flutes(2), Champagne Chilling Bucket

Page Turner's Paradise item
Page Turner's Paradise
$50

$50 to Amazon, Abby Jimenez Yours Truly & Just For The Summer, Coffee Mugs (s), Hearth & Hand Room Spray (Canvas), Hearth & Hand Candle (Bergamot), Hearth & Hand Desk Box

The Cooks Corner item
The Cooks Corner
$65

$50 to Target, Crockpot, Serving Spoon, Measuring Cups, Measuring Spoons, Bear Creek Soups (4), Japanese Dipping Sauce (Totally Garlic and Hella Hot), Kinder's Prime Steak w/ Black Garlic & Truffle, Kinder's Woodfired Garlic, Kinder's Buttery Steakhouse

Perk up & Party item
Perk up & Party
$55

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Bailey's Irish Cream, Starbucks Coffee, Hershey's Chocolate, Bailey's Minis, Starbucks Espresso, Coffee Mugs (2)

Recharge & Renew item
Recharge & Renew
$60

$100 to Ulta, Strawberry Mimosa Candle, Flower Frame, Hand Pouf, Lavender Pillow Spray

The Italian Pantry item
The Italian Pantry
$50

$50 to Olive Garden, Garlic Press, Salad Servers, Rao's pasta, McCormick Garlic & Herb Seasoning, Olive Garden Italian Salad Dressing, Chosen Foods Olive Oil

Did Someone Say Stanley? item
Did Someone Say Stanley?
$75

Stanley 40 oz Tumbler, Stanley Quencher Straws, Stanley Camp Mug, Stanley Cooler

Omaha Lancers Season Tickets (2) item
Omaha Lancers Season Tickets (2)
$400

Nebraska vs Michigan Tickets (2) item
Nebraska vs Michigan Tickets (2)
$150

September 20 - Lincoln NE

Wine Basket from Vino Mas item
Wine Basket from Vino Mas
$25

1 Bottle Twenty Rows Cabernet

1 Wine themed Coffee Mug

1 Wine themed Tea Towel

Kinship Wine Basket item
Kinship Wine Basket
$60

Gretna Fire Station Tour item
Gretna Fire Station Tour
$40

A kids dream! Enjoy a personal tour of the Gretna Fire Station with firefighter and Give Blue Hope board member Jason Nihsen.

Supernovas Tickets & Swag item
Supernovas Tickets & Swag
$75

 4 tickets for one match of your choice, Supernovas Tumbler, Tshirt, Light It Up towel, Koozies, Stickers and Key Chains

6 Month Unlimited Membership item
6 Month Unlimited Membership
$75

Give Blue Hope Merch - Blue item
Give Blue Hope Merch - Blue
$100

Men’s bomber jacket

Women’s v-neck sweatshirt

Women’s v-neck jersey tee

Unisex hoodie

Unisex t-shirt

Handmade purse and wallet

Stanley cup

2 Koozies

Thin blue line socks

Thin Blue line hat

2 Give Blue Hope Trucker hats

Throw blanket

Omaha Prime Steakhouse $500 Gift Certificate item
Omaha Prime Steakhouse $500 Gift Certificate
$200

Omaha Prime is proud to serve only the finest USDA Prime steaks and chops. Each Prime steak and chop is hand-selected for quality, marbling, and flavor.

Give Blue Hope Merch - Red item
Give Blue Hope Merch - Red
$100

Men’s bomber jacket

Women’s v-neck sweatshirt

Women’s v-neck jersey tee

Unisex hoodie

Unisex t-shirt

Handmade purse and wallet

Stanley cup

2 Koozies

Thin blue line socks

Thin Blue line hat

2 Give Blue Hope Trucker hats

Throw blanket

Bogg Bag Stash item
Bogg Bag Stash
$65

Bogg Bag, Owala (24oz), Hearth & Hand Reed Diffuser (Salt), Threshold Fur Throw

The Charcuterie Corner item
The Charcuterie Corner
$40

Jalapeno Parmesan Crisps, Apple Spiced Cashews, Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee Truffles, S'mores Pretzel Crisps, Pepperoni Cracker Cuts, Parm Garlic Pita Chips, Old Wisconsin Turkey Sausage Sticks, Blueberry Habanero Pepper Conserve, McClure's Garlic & Dill Pickles, Garlic Olives, Martini Pimento Olives, Red Pepper Jelly, Black and White Checker Cheese Knives Set

