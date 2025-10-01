“Give it to God” Showcase ft. Don Ready

THIS TICKET PUTS YOU IN A POOL WITH A TOTAL OF 5 TICKET HOLDERS, THIS IS NOT A GUARANTEED SLOT, ONLY 1 PERSON WILL BE CHOSEN. WE WILL CONDUCT A LIVE DRAWING IN FRONT OF ALL LOTTERY DRAWING TICKET HOLDERS ON THE DAY OF THE EVENT. DRAWING WILL BE AT 7:45PM SHARP DURING VIP, IF YOU ARE NOT PRESENT AT TIME OF DRAWING YOU HAVE FORFEITED YOUR ENTRY AND WILL NOT BE INCLUDED IN THE DRAWING- ALL SALES ARE FINAL NO EXCEPTIONS, AND NO REFUND WILL BE GIVEN. PLEASE SEE BELOW ⬇️





Includes VIP Admission and a +1. Please read the following details carefully before purchasing:





All music needs to be submitted and will be reviewed by an internal panel prior to submission finalization. Send in your best! Track needs to be fully mixed and mastered.

If selected, you will be given a chance to perform 1 song and time to share a bit about yourself. Allotted time not to exceed 5 minutes.





Purchase of this ticket does NOT guarantee a performance slot and will be reviewed internally. No profanity, no s*xually provocative lyrics, no promotion of drugs and or alcohol. This is a family friendly, faith based showcase. Once purchased, please submit your fully mixed and mastered song, along with ALL SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES to [email protected].





Music submission needs to be received no later than 3 business days after purchase of this ticket. If your submission is rejected, you will be issued a full refund for this ticket.





A sole person MAY NOT purchase multiple slots. Upon purchase of this ticket, you are agreeing to the above terms.

-

All sales are final unless otherwise noted