Give Miami Day | Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Front rows (1-15)
Actual Value: $1,300
Starting bid
Includes Dinner for two at The Mayfair Grill
Starting bid
Includes Cabana Pool Day and $250 in Food & Beverage Credit
Starting bid
Original design hand printed in the 22nd of Never studio, signed by the artist James Hilton. In white frame. 11x14.
Starting bid
Limited edition.
Original design handprinted at 22nd of Never Studio, signed by artist James Hilton. In white frame 11x14.
Starting bid
MedSpa in Coconut Grove
Actual Value: $650
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!