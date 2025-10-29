Hosted by

Coconut Grove Elementary PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Give Miami Day | Silent Auction

Lounge Access Game Ticket x2 | Miami Heat | Kaseya Center item
Lounge Access Game Ticket x2 | Miami Heat | Kaseya Center
$200

Starting bid

Front rows (1-15)

Actual Value: $1,300





2 Nights Stay at The Mayfair House + Bartaco Dinner item
2 Nights Stay at The Mayfair House + Bartaco Dinner
$50

Starting bid

Includes Dinner for two at The Mayfair Grill

1 Night Stay + Pool Day at The Mayfair House item
1 Night Stay + Pool Day at The Mayfair House
$50

Starting bid

Includes Cabana Pool Day and $250 in Food & Beverage Credit

Handprinted Coconut Grove Map item
Handprinted Coconut Grove Map
$100

Starting bid

Original design hand printed in the 22nd of Never studio, signed by the artist James Hilton. In white frame. 11x14.

Handprinted Peacock item
Handprinted Peacock
$100

Starting bid

Limited edition.

Original design handprinted at 22nd of Never Studio, signed by artist James Hilton. In white frame 11x14.

Botox Gift Card item
Botox Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

MedSpa in Coconut Grove

Actual Value: $650

Key Lime Pie item
Key Lime Pie
$200

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!