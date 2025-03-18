WIID Scholarship Raffle 2025

Start your day off right with everything you need to make the perfect cup of coffee! MoonBeans coffee was the first female owned roaster in SC. Enjoy Kickersnoodle (notes of hazelnut, French vanilla, and chocolate reminiscent of a Snickerdoodle cookie), 7 monkey fury (notes of peach, apricot, chocolate and nuts) and even coffee cherry tea. Travel tumbler for those days on the road and coffee mug and SC's own Six & Twenty Carolina Cream for those days you can stay at home! Must be 21 to win this basket.

Start your day off right with everything you need to make the perfect cup of coffee! MoonBeans coffee was the first female owned roaster in SC. Enjoy Kickersnoodle (notes of hazelnut, French vanilla, and chocolate reminiscent of a Snickerdoodle cookie), 7 monkey fury (notes of peach, apricot, chocolate and nuts) and even coffee cherry tea. Travel tumbler for those days on the road and coffee mug and SC's own Six & Twenty Carolina Cream for those days you can stay at home! Must be 21 to win this basket.

seeMoreDetailsMobile