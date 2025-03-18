WIID Scholarship Raffle 2025

Indulge in elegance with this stunning set of six hand-blown, light pink Estelle wine glasses—a brand celebrated by Oprah and proudly women-owned. Paired perfectly with a bottle of red and a bottle of white wine, plus decadent chocolates from Christophe, this basket is the ultimate treat for any wine lover. Cheers! Must be 21 to win this basket.
Stella Nova - Self Care Bundle
$10
Pamper yourself or someone you love with this luxurious beauty and skincare bundle from Stella Nova! This raffle basket includes a $50 gift card valid at any Stella Nova location, perfect for restocking your favorite products or discovering something new.
Also included:
NuFACE Trinity+ Pro Holiday Limited Edition – a professional-grade facial toning device designed to help lift, firm, and smooth the skin for a youthful glow.
NB Tolerance Toner – a gentle, soothing facial toner formulated to calm and refresh sensitive skin.
With a total value of over $500, this basket is your ticket to radiant skin and relaxation!
Wake up with MoonBeans!
$10
Start your day off right with everything you need to make the perfect cup of coffee! MoonBeans coffee was the first female owned roaster in SC. Enjoy Kickersnoodle (notes of hazelnut, French vanilla, and chocolate reminiscent of a Snickerdoodle cookie), 7 monkey fury (notes of peach, apricot, chocolate and nuts) and even coffee cherry tea. Travel tumbler for those days on the road and coffee mug and SC's own Six & Twenty Carolina Cream for those days you can stay at home! Must be 21 to win this basket.
Buccaneer Pride Pack
$10
Show your Buccaneer pride with this Charleston Southern University fan basket—perfect for any CSU supporter! It includes a CSU t-shirt, shorts, ball cap, mug, water bottle, picture frame, decal, clear stadium-approved bag, and a handy phone ring. Whether you're a proud alum, current student, or Buccaneer at heart, this basket has everything you need to represent Charleston Southern in style! $250 value!
Light It Up! – Charleston Candle Co. Experience Basket
$10
Get ready to spark some joy! This cozy, curated basket from Charleston Candle Company includes two gift certificates for their signature candle-making class ($110 value)—a perfect date night or bestie outing. After your hands-on experience, enjoy an assortment of shop favorites: a matchbook set, wick trimmer, candle snuffer, and a dreamy linen spray to keep the good vibes going.
Whether you're a self-care enthusiast or a scent connoisseur, this basket is the ultimate way to glow up your home—and support a local woman-owned business while you're at it!
Paws & Relax Gift Set
$10
This tail-wagging bundle is perfect for dog lovers and their four-legged friends! Snuggled inside an adorable dog paw print bucket, you’ll find cozy socks, a soft blanket, and a cheerful coffee mug to help you unwind. Your pup will be just as pampered with a fun toy, tasty treats, and a ball with a pouch for playtime on the go. A charming picture frame is included to showcase your favorite furry friend, all neatly arranged in a handy storage bin. It's the ulti-mutt gift set for cozy days and wagging tails!
Biggby Coffee Lover's Delight Basket
$10
This basket is a burst of joy from Biggby Coffee! This cozy, caffeinated gift set includes a mix of premium coffee pods, a signature Biggby coffee cup, gourmet biscotti, coffee-flavored treats, aromatic cinnamon, and even a charming succulent nestled in its own coffee mug. Sweetening the deal is a generous $50 Biggby Coffee gift card and a stack of exclusive coupons to keep the coffee love flowing. It’s the perfect blend of comfort, flavor, and fun!
Donations
$10
Can’t take a basket home—but still want to support scholarships for women in tech? This one’s for you. Give in increments of $10 to the WIID Scholarship fund— no prize to carry, just impact to give! Thank you for your support!
