Give Purpose to Your Game 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

-1 raffle ticket for $100k shot
-Entry into mega putt putting challenge & a chance to make a $5000 putt
-2 mulligans
Enter for a chance to win an attempt at a $5000 putt (50ft) & win 2 vip tickets to an array of sporting or entertainment events in the US or Canada.
The qualifying round determine who will win an attempt at the $5000 putt. One winner will go onto the finalist round to attempt the $5000 putt. Must sink the 50 putt to win.
*witness required for putt
3 raffle tickets for the 50/50
1 entry (raffle ticket) into the $100k shot raffle. At the end of the tournament one raffle ticket will be called and the lucky winner will make an attempt at the $100k shot.
Witnesses required.
This ticket indicates a single player that needs to be placed with a team*
Includes a commemorative t-shirt, sponsor branded swag bag, and ticket to the award luncheon at close of tournament.
Includes a commemorative t-shirt, sponsor branded swag bag, and entry to the award luncheon at close of tournament.
*ON A TEAM indicates single player that is a part of a foursome registering seperately. To ensure you are assigned to the correct foursome at checkout please identify the other players expected to be on your team. (Note: teams of less than 4 may be assigned a 4th player at the tournament)
Registers all four (4) players of the team at once and save.
Each of the 4 players will receive a commemorative t-shirt, sponsor branded swag bag, and ticket to the award luncheon at close of tournament.
Not a golfer? Join us at 2pm after the tournament for the Awards luncheon as we congratulate the days winners and support Evolve KidsCare.
Platinum Sponsorship includes 2 Foursomes to Play (8 players), Guest speaker of your choice at luncheon (2-3min), Company logo on Sponsor banner, logo on golf cart. Tee box sign on golf course and at the $100,000 Shot.
Branded item in swag bag, vendor table (during registration and luncheon), Logo on commemorative t-shirt and website. Recognition on Social Media and during awards ceremony
*Each player receives a commemorative shirt, sponsor branded swag bag and entry to awards luncheon at close of the tournament*
Gold Sponsorship includes 2 Foursomes to play (8 players), Company logo on sponsor banner. Tee box signage on golf cart. Tee box signage on course. Branded item in swag bag , Vendor Table (during registration and/or luncheon). Logo on commemorative t-shirt and website. Recognition on Social Media and during awards ceremony.
*Each player receives a commemorative shirt, sponsor branded swag bag and entry to awards luncheon at close of the tournament*
Silver Sponsorship includes 1 Foursome to Play (4 players), Company logo on sponsor banner, Tee Box Signage on course, branded item in swag bag, vendor table (during registration &/or luncheon). Logo on commemorative t-shirt amd website. Recognition on Social Media, and during awards ceremony.
*Each player receives a commemorative shirt, sponsor branded swag bag and entry to awards luncheon at close of the tournament*
Bronze Sponsorship includes 1 foursome to play (4 players), Logo on sponsor banner, Tee box signage on course, Logo on commemorative t-shirt and our website, recognition on social Media and during award luncheon.
*Each player receives a commemorative shirt, sponsor branded swag bag and entry to awards luncheon at close of the tournament*
Competition Sponsorship includes Logo on sponsor banner, Tee box signage on one of the following competition holes; Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, or a Hole in One. Sponsor Logo on commemorative t-shirt, logo on our website, recognition on Social Media and award luncheon.
Hole sponsorship includes Logo on sponsor banner, Tee Box Sign at one(1) regular hole, Logo on the commemorative tshirt and our website, recognition on Social Media and award luncheon.
Golf Cart sponsorship includes your logo on the sponsor banner, your logo on player golf carts, logo on our website, logo on the 2025 commemorative t-shirt, recognition on Social media and at the awards luncheon.
