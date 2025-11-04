Give Thanks, Give a Meal

Offered by
About this shop
Help ensure that all our Angel Tree families receive their needs and wants for the holiday season.
Add multiple quantities to increase your donation amount
Help ensure that all our Angel Tree families receive their needs and wants for the holiday season.
Add multiple quantities to increase your donation amount
This covers ingredients to make a dessert.
Sugar, Flour, various spices and seasonings, vegetable oil, rice, dried beans, etc.
Even more pantry staples!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!